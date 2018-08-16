This Thursday, there are some great deals on fun and useful things.

What's better than finding a good discount? Knowing that the product you're buying is actually going to live up to its promise. With so many options, literally into the hundreds for certain items, it can be super hard to know which brand to go with. Enticing sale prices might lead you to buy a crap product, which is the worst feeling. But you've come to the right place.

My coworkers and I spend countless hours testing out all the things you might want to buy to help you find the best possible option. And we also keep an eye on their price histories so we can let you know when there's a good deal on a great item. That's why you're here, right? So without further ado, here are the top deals on Amazon on products that are worth buying.

1. Apple Airpods are actually on sale

Apple AirPods

Apple Airpods are the unequivocal true wireless option (our tester was skeptical at first, but had to admit they're superior). They're lightweight, comfortable, and just like the earbuds you've been using for years—and they actually sound much better than their wired counterparts. The charging case is super easy to use, and the battery life really impressed us, which is why we named them the best overall true wireless earbuds of 2018.

They're back on sale on Amazon right now, after going out of stock at this price last week. The $14 discount might not seem that tremendous, but an Apple sale is rare in general, and finding a deal on Apple products on Amazon is even rarer, making this a truly spectacular deal.

Get the Apple Airpods True Wireless Earbuds for $144.99 (Save $14)

2. The best mandoline slicer is under $20

Chopping veggies has never been easier.

Love home-cooked meals but hate slicing veggies? This mandoline slicer is for you. With five thickness settings and a larger than average finger guard, it outperformed all the other top mandolines on the market in our tests. Right now you can get your own for just $18. It's only $2 off the regular price, but that's enough to buy a couple veggies to test your slicer!

Get the KitchenAid Adjustable Handheld Mandoline Slicer for $17.99 (Save $2)

3. The best affordable smart plug is under $20 too

This smart plug is so small you will still be able to use your other outlets.

Smart plugs are one of the easiest ways to transform your home into a "smart home." They make it easy to turn on and off your lights, coffee machine, and more with the click of a button—or by asking Alexa. After testing some of the best smart plugs out there, we gave this one from eufy our Best Value award. We loved that it works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and it's also small enough that it won't block the second socket on a wall outlet or power strip, which is not the case for most other smart plugs. Right now, it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the eufy Smart Plug Mini for $15.99 and save $5

4. The most popular DNA testing kit is nearly half off

Learn more about your heritage and what makes you you.

If you've ever been curious about your heritage, or may just want to confirm Great Aunt Edna's wild stories, a DNA testing kit is a seriously fun way to find out. Ancestry's DNA testing kit is one of the most popular options out there (and there are a lot). I tried it and found out my family got most of our history right. But I also learned I've got Viking blood (and now I won't shut up about it). Right now, you can get your own kit for $59, the new lowest price we've ever seen, lower than the previous by $10.

Get the Ancestry DNA Genetic Testing Kit for $59 and save $20

5. A set of adorable string lights to hang anywhere

Make your home glow inside and out.

String lights add ambiance to any room, from nurseries to dens to porches, and these are among the most popular. I have three sets in my apartment, and I love that I can control them from tiny remotes. You can adjust the brightness and try out flashing and pulsing lights at different speeds, and the remotes make it so easy to click them on and off. We got our hands on an exclusive code that will get you the lowest price we've ever seen. Just enter the code "REVIEWED038" at checkout to take 20% off the regular cost.

Get the TaoTronics LED String Lights, 2-Pack for $19.19 with the code "REVIEWED038" (Save $4.80)

Other great deals you can find online right now

