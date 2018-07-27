The best deals on Amazon include some of our favorites.

There's always plenty of sales on Amazon. Some are worth your time and money; others, not so much! We spend a few hours every morning scouring Amazon's deals to help you find the best ones available by looking at not only the discount shown on the product page, but also the price histories, the quality of the products and reviews, and our own internal expertise. In doing so, we are confident that the deals we recommend are actually the best you can find in a given day.

Today, three award-winning products and two highly rated items have the most impressive value. If you've been wanting to try sous vide cooking (I highly recommend it), to replace your old Dust Buster with a better handheld vacuum, to ditch the cords on your headphones, to stop losing your keys and wallet, or to

1. The best handheld vacuum at its lowest price ever

The features of this vacuum make it perfect for cleaning tight spaces.

This is the best handheld vacuum we've ever tested, and it's also on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen. In fact it's $0.09 lower than the previous low (so exciting, right?), and while the roughly $10 difference from the usual sale price might not seem that dramatic of a discount, it doesn't get much better than this for a top performing Dyson.

Get the Dyson V7 Car + Boat Handheld Vacuum for $189.90 (Save $10)

2. The best true wireless earbuds that aren't Apple

These true wireless earbuds are fantastic for Android users and iOS users alike.

Even if you're a devoted Apple fan, the Airpods' $200 price tag is steep. And there are actually other true wireless earbuds out there that are more affordable and still offer stellar performance. Jabra's Elite 65t earbuds impressed our tester, who gave them our Editors' Choice award. The long battery life, quality sound, and secure fit ranked them as comparable to the Airpods, and for $55 less than Apple's option and $25 below their normal price, this deal sounds pretty good (get it?). They are a bit bulky, as most non-Apple options are, so might not be the most comfortable for extended use.

Get the Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds for $144.99 (Save $25)

3. The best sous vide cooker for nearly 50% off

This is the easiest way to cook meat perfectly. It's basically fool-proof.

Sick of standing over a hot stove just to enjoy a tasty steak in the summer? You gotta try sous vide cooking. It changed my life, especially because I'm not the most skilled in the kitchen. Basically, you immerse your food in a water bath (it's in a bag, don't worry), an immersion circulator heats the water to the perfect temperature for whatever you're cooking, and that water slowly heats the food to its optimal temperature. With meat and some veggies, you finish with a quick sear, and you get restaurant-quality meals every time. It's basically fool-proof.

Anova's circulator is the absolute best of the bunch, according to our test results. You can read more about it here, and if it sounds like a good fit for your kitchen, we recommend snagging one while it's on sale for one of its steepest discounts.

Get the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Immersion Circulator with Bluetooth for $79.99 (Save $69)

4. A pack of 4 Tile Mate tracking devices

This deal is for a 4-pack of the trackers pictures on the left.

I constantly misplace my keys, my phone, my purse, my water bottle, my laptop, my cat... You get the idea. If you're anything like me, I'm betting you've heard of Tile Mate trackers before. These slim little gadgets can help you find your stuff whether it's hiding under a couch cushion or forgotten on a park bench. We love them, and we're not alone. Over 8,800 Amazon customers are big fans as well, and I'd even say they've got quite a cult following.

They only last about a year (the batteries aren't replaceable or rechargeable), but for the cost, that's not too shabby. Right now, you can get four for just $30, that's $7.50 a tracker. This set, which includes the trackers that fit nicely on keychains, in bags, and in some wallets, usually goes for around $40, but every now and again it drops down to $30, making it a great time to get your own.

Get the Tile Mate Tracking Device 4-Pack for $30 (Save $10)

5. An awesome rechargeable flashlight at its lowest price

This flashlight is something special.

We recently tested a lot of everyday carry flashlights to find the best, and Anker's LC40 ($19.99 on Amazon) was our pick for Best Value and won an Editors' Choice award. The LC90 has all the same features we love, like a tough, waterproof exterior and a rechargeable battery. The LC90 is zoomable and has 900 lumens, more than double the LC40's 400 lumens, and this sale is the first we've ever seen on the typically $36 flashlight.

Get the Anker Bolder LC90 Rechargeable Flashlight for $297.99 (Save $8)

