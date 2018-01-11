November 1 brings with is some great Amazon deals.

Halloween is officially over, and that means retailers everywhere are starting to release their Black Friday and holiday sales. Considering more than 45% of Americans are already buying gifts for their loved ones, according to a RetailMeNot survey, it's great news that you can find gifts at discounts. Reviewed is combining its product expertise and deal-hunting skills to bring you all the best pre-Black Friday deals across the internet, but if you're trying to take advantage of Amazon's Prime shipping, we've curated the top 5 Amazon deals you can get today to get you started.

1. Under $200: Our favorite handheld Dyson vacuum

The V7 handheld vacuum is powerful enough to tackle any mess anywhere.

Dyson makes the best handheld vacuum we've ever used. It's cordless, has a long battery life, does a great job picking up dirt and debris, and comes with convenient attachments that make it useful at home, for your car, or for any other cleanup you might need. Right now, it's down a few bucks to its new lowest price.

Get the Dyson V7 Handheld Car + Boat Vacuum for $182.95 (Save $7)

2. Under $75: Our favorite electric kettle

You will drink so much tea with this amazing kettle.

If you boil water, you need this kettle. There, I said it. Not only is it the best electric kettle we've tested, but it's my personal favorite. I had one once and replaced it with a lesser quality kettle and have been miserable since. Right now, Cuisinart has discounted the PerfecTemp kettle to the lowest price we've ever seen, so don't miss your chance to score this usually $90 appliance for just over $60.

Get the Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Kettle for $60.83 (Save $29)

3. Under $8: Our favorite disposable razors

Stock up while this razor is at its lowest price!

After testing all the most popular disposable razors, our reviewer found that Gillette makes the absolute best one money can buy. Better yet? Right now, there's a $2 coupon you can click on the product page to get the razors and 2 extra blades for the lowest price we'e ever seen. Whether you keep things clean-shaven or you just want to be prepared for the end of Movember, this is a great deal.

Get the Gillette Mach 3 Turbo Disposable Razor for $6.97 (Save $2)

4. Under $100: One of the most popular DNA testing kits

Find out what you're really made of... literally.

If you've ever wondered about your genetic heritage, or still aren't fully sure if your sister was kidding or not about you being adopted, 23andMe's DNA testing kit is back down to a great low price right now. This is one of the most popular DNA kits, and it was also one of the best-selling gifts of 2017, so if you're holiday shopping, it could be perfect for at least one person on your list.

Get the 23andMe DNA Kit for $69 (Save $30)

*You can also get an Ancestry DNA kit for $59 right now, if you buy it directly from their site!

5. Under $15: Our favorite travel mug

Save money on your morning coffee and travel in style.

Trying to kick your Starbucks habit and make your own coffee? Well, you're going to need a good mug to keep it warm on your commute. After testing all the popular options, we weren't surprised that the much-lauded Contigo was the best travel mug. It keeps your drinks hot the longest, doesn't leak, and comes in a bunch of colors. My personal favorite is the matte black, which rarely goes on sale, but right now it's 25% off!

Get the Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug​ for $14.96 (Save $5)

