The busiest airports in the world (2017)

Airport trade group Airports Council International released its figures for 2017 on Thursday (Sept. 20, 2018). Here are the world's 20 busiest airports as determined by the group.

1. Atlanta (ATL): 103,902,992 passengers (down 0.3%). Rank in 2016: 1st.

2. Beijing (PEK): 95,786,442 passengers (up 1.5%). Rank in 2016: 2nd.

3. Dubai International (DXB): 88,242,099 (up 5.5%). Rank in 2016: 3rd.

4. Tokyo Haneda (HND): 85,408,975 (up 6.5%). Rank in 2016: 5th.

5. Los Angeles (LAX): 84,557,968 (up 4.5%). Rank in 2016: 4th.

6. Chicago O'Hare (ORD): 79,828,183 (up 2.4%). Rank in 2016: 6th.

7. London Heathrow (LHR): 78,014,598 (up 3%). Rank in 2016: 7th.

8. Hong Kong (HKG): 72,663,955 (up 3.4%). Rank in 2016: 8th.

9. Shanghai Pudong (PVG): 70,001,237 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 9th.

10. Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG): 70,001,237 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 10th.

11. Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS): 68,515,425 (up 7.7%). Rank in 2016: 12th.

12. Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW): 67,092,194 (up 2.3%). Rank in 2016: 11th.

13. Guangzhou, China (CAN): 65,887,473 (up 10.3%). Rank in 2016: 15th.

14. Frankfurt (FRA): 64,500,386 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 13th.

15. Istanbul Atatürk (IST): 63,872,283 (up 6%). Rank in 2016: 14th.

16. New Delhi (DEL): 63,451,503 (up 14.1%). Rank in 2016: 22nd.

17. Jakarta/Soekarno-Hatta (CGK): 63,015,620 (up 8.3%). Rank in 2016: 19th.

18. Singapore Changi (SIN): 62,220,000 (up 6%). Rank in 2016: 17th.

19. Seoul/Incheon (ICN): 62,157,834 (up 7.5%). Rank in 2016: 20th.

20. Denver (DEN): 61,379,396. Rank in 2016: 18th.

By "aircraft movements" (preliminary)

1. Atlanta (ATL): 879,560 movements (down 2.1%). Rank in 2016: 1st

2. Chicago (ORD): 867,049 movements (down 0.1%). Rank in 2016: 2nd

3. Los Angeles (LAX): 700,362 movements (up 0.5%). Rank in 2016: 3rd

4. Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW): 654,344 movements (down 2.7%). Rank in 2016: 4th

5. Beijing Capital (PEK): 597,259 movements (down 1.5%). Rank in 2016: 5th

6. Denver (DEN): 574,966 movements (up 1.7%). Rank in 2016: 6th

7. Charlotte (CLT): 553,817 movements (up 1.5%). Rank in 2016: 7th

8. Las Vegas (LAS): 542,994 movements (up 0.3%). Rank in 2016: 8th

9. Amsterdam (AMS): 514,625 movements (up 3.6%). Rank in 2016: 9th

10. Shanghai (PVG): 496,774 movements (up 3.5%). Rank in 2016: 10th

11. Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG): 482,676 movements (up 0.7%). Rank in 2016: 11th

12. London Heathrow (LHR): 475,915 movements (up 0.2%). Rank in 2016: 12th

13. Frankfurt (FRA): 475,375 movements (up 2.7%). Rank in 2016: 15th

14. Toronto Pearson (YYZ): 465,555 movements (up 2%). Rank in 2016: 16th

15. Guangzhou, China (CAN): 465,295 movements (up 6.9%). Rank in 2016: 23rd

16. Istanbul Atatürk (IST): 460,821 movements (down 1%). Rank in 2016: 14th

17. San Francisco (SFO): 460,343 movements (up 2.2%). Rank in 2016: 18th

18. Tokyo Haneda (HND): 453,126 movements (up 1%). Rank in 2016: 20th

19. Houston Bush Intercontinental (IAH):450,383 movements (down 4.3%). Rank in 2016: 13th

20. Mexico City (MEX): 449,664 movements (up 0.3%). Rank in 2016: 19th

David Goldman, AP

