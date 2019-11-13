BANGOR, Maine — Former Mayor of Bangor Joe Baldacci along with healthcare representatives, business, educational and political leaders all joined a press call to one by one reiterate the importance of the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program and DACA recipients to Maine's economy.

The main goal of the press call was to join forces and urge Senators Collins and King to legislation protecting Dreamers.

The U.S Supreme Court heard arguments today on whether or not the DACA program will continue.

Just in Maine, there are 147 DACA recipients and nationally there are more than 700,000 recipients in the United States.



Under DACA, children brought to the United States by undocumented immigrants have the right to live and work in the US.

DACA could be gone as early as Spring 2020 if the U-S Supreme Court determines the program is unconstitutional.

