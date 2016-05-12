The fleet and hubs of American Airlines

American Airlines is the largest carrier in the world, moving into the top spot following its merger with US Airways that closed in 2015.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, American and its regional affiliates fly more than 1,500 aircraft through nine hub cities.

American traces its history back to 1920s, when a mail carrier operation that would become today’s American flew its first flight. This century, American has grown through several mergers. In 2001, American acquired TWA (Trans World Airlines). In 2015, US Airways led an effort to merge with American, creating today’s version of the company that kept the American Airlines name. US Airways itself was the product of numerous mergers over the years, including a 2005 merger with America West.

Check out the photo gallery above for a snapshot look at today’s American, or scroll down for a by-the-numbers look.

Headquarters: Fort Worth, Texas

CEO: Doug Parker

Destinations: About 350 in 50 countries

Hubs: Charlotte, Chicago O'Hare, Dallas/Fort Worth Los Angeles, Miami, New York LaGuardia/JFK, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Washington Reagan National

Daily flights: About 6,700

Frequent-flier program: AAdvantage

Frequent-flier alliance: oneworld

Busiest airports (by passengers, 2015)

1. Dallas/Fort Worth

2. Charlotte

3. Miami

4. Chicago O’Hare

5. Philadelphia

6. Phoenix

7. Los Angeles

8. New York LaGuardia

9. New York JFK

10. Washington Reagan National

Busiest airports (by scheduled departures, 2015)

1. Dallas/Fort Worth (284,223)

2. Charlotte (231,591)

3. Chicago O'Hare (165,279)

4. Philadelphia (156,456)

5. Miami (117,162)

6. Phoenix (100,968)

7. Washington Reagan National (84,832)

8. Los Angeles (66,076)

9. New York LaGuardia (54,617)

10. New York JFK (34,649)

Fleet breakdown (as of December 2016; includes regional affiliates that fly as American Eagle)

Airbus A319 (125)

Airbus A320 (51)

Airbus A321 (199)

Airbus A330-200 (15)

Airbus A330-300 (9)

Boeing 737-800 (284)

Boeing 757 (51)

Boeing 767-300 (31)

Boeing 777-200 (47)

Boeing 777-300 (20)

Boeing 787-8 “Dreamliner” (17)

Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” (4)

Bombardier CRJ-200 (120)

Bombardier CRJ-700 (79)

Bombardier CRJ-900 (118)

Bombardier Dash 8-100 (21)

Bombardier Dash 8-300 (11)

Embraer E175 (124)

Embraer E190 (20)

Embraer ERJ-140 (13)

Embraer ERJ-145 (118)

MD-80 (57)

A look at some of US Airways' airplane liveries from the past 35 years

IN PHOTOS: Scenes from the last-ever flight on US Airways

Scenes from the last-ever flight on US Airways

WATCH: Tearful flight attendant recalls time with US Airways

American Airlines honors past with 'heritage plane' paint schemes

IN PICTURES: American Airlines' retro amenity kits

American Airlines' retro amenity kits

The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.

Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, Special for USA TODAY

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com