The video, set to M.I.A.'s "Bad Girls," shows girls be-bopping through the school in oversized T-shirts and short shorts. The bad girls are sent to a classroom labeled "dress code violators," where a female teacher punishes them by forcing them to repeat the phrase, "I will not wear athletic shorts."

But the most offensive thing may be that it was shown ONLY to girls.

Boys didn't get any kind of primer on what appropriate dress is at Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas.

Seniors Catherine Moring and Nicole Hollowell had a problem with that. They asked a teacher to send them the video and Moring posted it on Twitter, according to ABC's WFAA.

Today my school was shown this video. So sad how ONLY girls are shown as the violators. I understand why my school has a dresscode, but what about the boys who wear shorts, or show their shoulders? It’s 2018...Why are we still over-sexualizing teen girls? pic.twitter.com/fCXymYAIEG — cat (@catmoring) August 16, 2018

Hollowell pointed out to WFAA the irony of the video.

"They were zooming in on girls' legs in the video. They were showing up-close (shots) of the girls in shorts. They were doing this at the same time saying shorts were too sexual to be worn at school."

An apology over the video that 'absolutely missed the mark'

The day after the video was shown to almost 3,000 students, Marcus High School principal Will Skelton apologized.

Skelton released a statement, according to the Dallas Morning News, that said the video "absolutely missed the mark."

Usually, a fashion show is held during student orientation that demonstrates what to wear and what not to wear according to the student dress code. But campus construction prevented that this school year.

"We believed a video would be a good way to replace the fashion show, but this video absolutely missed the mark. "Please accept my sincere apology for not ensuring our video achieved its intended purpose — to remind ALL students of our dress code expectations."

