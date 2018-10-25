Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot last year when a gunman targeted lawmakers at baseball practice, called on Americans to reject violence and reconnect with the "civic-minded spirit that unites us all," in an opinion piece for Fox News published Thursday,

The Louisiana Republican's plea comes as law enforcement officials continue to investigate suspicious packages addressed to prominent Democrats. As of Thursday, federal and local law enforcement officials continue to investigate, with as many as 10 packages reportedly discovered.

Scalise, the House majority whip who spent last summer in recovery from his gunshot wounds, said the attempted attacks this week mark one of the "rare inflection points" that defines the nation.

"In America, we pride ourselves on our love of country and our respect for one another," Scalise wrote. "When it matters most, we’ve always been able to put aside our differences to defend our patriotic ideals and help our neighbors in need."

He noted that he was "blessed to experience the best of America" in the aftermath of his injuries, and he urged Americans to look beyond their differences and breach political divides.

"America is better than these acts of threats, intimidation and violence against people based on their political beliefs," he wrote. " ... Now is a time to confront these divisions and remember that what makes America great is that we celebrate our differences, and ultimately we settle them at the ballot box."

Since recovering from his injuries, the congressman has been speaking out against violence and inciting violence. In an earlier interview Wednesday with USA TODAY, he highlighted threats made against him and others, including assaults against lawmakers.

“I’ve been calling on people on both sides to call that out whether it’s a Republican or a Democrat that’s committing the crime it should be equally denounced,’’ he said. “And yet when there’s violence on the left. I’m not seeing any of the leaders on the left calling it out and that concerns me.”

In the aftermath of Wednesday's attempted attacks, critics of President Donald Trump have said the president might be partially to blame, citing his incendiary rhetoric and attacks on political opponents. Many of the intended recipients of the packages were favorite targets of the president.

Scalise defended the president to USA TODAY, including Trump's recent comments at a Montana rally, where he praised a Republican congressman who body slammed a reporter last year.

"Any guy that can do a body slam — he's my guy," Trump said.

Scalise said it was clear Trump was joking.

“By the way, nobody took him up on the joke,’’ he said. ‘‘If it was a serious call to arms then everybody would have seen it.”

Trump vowed to "get to the bottom" of the suspicious package threats on Wednesday. Later at a Wisconsin rally, he called for more civility in politics while also saying the media has a "responsibility to set a civil tone and to stop the constant hostility."

