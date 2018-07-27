The New York Police Department has cleared Trump Tower after several "suspicious" items were found inside the Midtown Manhattan skyscraper Friday evening.

Emergency vehicles and the bomb squad had surrounded the building owned by President Donald Trump at 6 p.m. EDT. Traffic in the area of the Fifth Avenue building, which houses the Trump Organization, was partially shut down.

By 7:15 p.m., officers had cleared the building, NYPD officer and department spokesman George Tsourovakas told USA TODAY.

"The suspicious items have been deemed safe by the NYPD Bomb Squad," he said.

Though he described the items as "suspicious," he declined to describe what the items were that officers found.

It's also unclear where the items were left in the building.

The New York Post reported several bags containing cellphones and an unknown device were found on the building's second floor.

The situation was reported to police about 4:30 p.m., the Post reported.

The incident unfolded the day after reports surfaced that the president's former attorney Michael Cohen was willing to tell investigators that the president was aware of a meeting his son Donald Trump Jr. had at Trump Tower in 2016 with several Russians.

The controversial meeting promised dirt on Hillary Clinton supplied by the Russian government.

