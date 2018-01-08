President Donald Trump speaks about taxes, Friday, June 29, 2018, during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Jacquelyn Martin, AP

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The porn star and the president she claims she slept with will be separated by just three counties in Ohio on Saturday.

Both will be on stage presumably in front of enthusiastic crowds.

Stormy Daniels will be performing at a private strip club outside Dayton. President Donald Trump will be stumping for a Republican campaigning for U.S. Congress at the Delaware County Fair Coliseum.

Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford, will perform a total of four shows Friday and Saturday at Diamond Cabaret, a private club offering fully nude entertainment.

The venues are about 90 miles apart.

She was in Ohio just three weeks ago when she was arrested at Sirens Gentlemen's Club in Columbus. Police said she forced the faces of patrons and undercover police officers between her bare breasts.

In Ohio, it is against the law for strippers and patrons to touch. However, the charges were quickly dropped because she wasn't a regular performer at Sirens making her exempt from the rule.

Trump is holding a rally to support Republican Troy Balderson. The Ohio state senator is running against Democrat Danny O'Connor to fill the remainder of former U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi's term. The special election is Aug. 7.

More: Stormy Daniels during arrest: 'No one told me' about Ohio's no-touch law

More: Case dismissed against Stormy Daniels, porn actress suing Donald Trump, arrested at Columbus strip club

The race has drawn national attention as a possible signal for what could occur in November's midterm elections. Ohio’s 12th congressional district was carried by Trump in 2016, and has been held by Republicans every in all but one election since 1938.

SIREN … MONMOUTH has Ohio 12 as a tossup.



Balderson 44, O’Connor 43. https://t.co/IC6JSu5r23



D.C. Republicans have sworn they would win this one. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 1, 2018

But Democrats are campaigning hard hoping suburban voters might be tired of Trump's rhetoric.

Over the last few months, Daniels and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, have taken aim at Trump after filing a lawsuit against him and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen. She hopes the suit will free her a hush agreement she signed just before the 2016 presidential election.

She claims she had sex with Trump in 2006 when he was married. Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The deal and $130,000 wired payment are now part of a federal investigation into Cohen and his business dealings.

More: FBI raids Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen's office, leading Trump to attack Robert Mueller

More: Michael Cohen tapes: Here's what we know about the secret recordings

There's a $30 entry fee for Daniels' performances in Centerville. The shows are open to those 18 and older.

The Trump rally is free. You can register for tickets online. Two tickets will be issued per mobile phone number on a first come, first serve basis.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com