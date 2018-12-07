FILE- In this May 9, 2017, file photo, a package from Amazon Prime is loaded for delivery in New York. Amazon's Prime Day starts July 16, 2018, and will be six hours longer than last year's and will launch new products. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) ORG XMIT: NYBZ437

Amazon.com will not be the only place to get Prime Day pricing.

A few major chains say they plan to match the online giant's low prices during the 36-hour members-only shopping extravaganza, which kicks off at 3 p.m. ET Monday.

Bed Bath & Beyond, J.C. Penney, Lowe's and Jo-Ann Fabrics say they will match Amazon's prices in most cases. Their policies apply to items that are in-stock, identical and sold directly from Amazon and not one of its third-party sellers.

But other major chains plan to sit out on Amazon's summer discount shopping spree. Target, Walmart and Best Buy officials say they won't match the Prime Day specials because they are only available to Prime members.

However, Best Buy spokeswoman Katie Huggins said.the electronics retailer "would price match a non-Prime Day offer that is available to any shopper."

Most retailers also restrict price matching during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, two of the big shopping days that kick off the year-end holidays.

Price protection

Using a credit card with price protection can be an easier way to snag the deal when shopping at competitor stores and for those without a Prime membership.

Some of the better cards with the benefit include Discover, Citi, Chase and MasterCard, said Amy Chang, Slickdeals' lifestyle savings expert.

"Price protection is super easy to access. Just make a purchase on your credit card, take a photo of the receipt and if you see a lower price within 60 to 90 days, you can submit a claim," Chang said.

Each company has its own policy with limits on the maximum refund and how many claims you can file.

There also are price tracking services that do the legwork for shoppers, including Earny and Paribus, which take a portion of the refund.

"Earny is constantly monitoring your Amazon purchases after you shop and automatically requesting refunds for you when prices drop," said CEO Oded Vakrat. "Just make sure your credit card offers price protection and let the refunds roll in."

Although Prime Day's best deals are expected to be snatched up quickly, it's important to still do your due diligence and compare prices, said Sara Skirboll, RetailMeNot's shopping and trends expert.

"Especially now that other retailers are jumping on board and offering promotions during Prime Day, you might find the item you want at a lower price elsewhere," Skirboll said.

How to price match

Read store policies, which outline how to request a match both in-store and online.

Timing matters. The price usually has to be valid at the time of match and the item has to be in-stock by the competitor.

It has to be an identical item, brand name, size and model number.

Third-party sellers are excluded.

Beware of other exclusions. Target, for instance, notes competitor doorbusters and lightning sales, including Amazon Prime Exclusive offers, are excluded.

When in doubt, ask to speak to a store manager.

Who usually matches Amazon prices?

The following retailers match Amazon's prices year-round with some exceptions. Click the hyperlink to review the policy.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Fry's Electronics

Home Depot

J.C. Penney

Jo-Ann Stores

Lowe's

Staples

Target

Walmart

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com.

