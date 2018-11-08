An airline employee at Seattle's Sea-Tac International Airport crashed an airplane after an unauthorized takeoff late Friday night, the airport confirmed on social media .
The airplane crashed in south Puget Sound, Sea-Tac International said on Twitter, adding that normal operations have resumed at the airport.
In a tweet, Alaska Airlines said there was an “unauthorized take-off” of a Horizon Air Q400 and it is believed no passengers were on board.
Horizon Air is part of Alaska Air Group and flies shorter routes throughout the U.S. West.
The Q400 ix a turboprop aircraft with 76 seats
Contributing: Associated Press
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com