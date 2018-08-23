The State Department issued a travel advisory Wednesday warning American tourists headed to beach getaways in Cancun, Mexico to use caution after eight bodies were discovered in the city this week.

Mexican prosecutors say they have found a total of eight dead bodies on the streets of Cancun, with two bodies dumped at two spots and four others found shot to death individually. None of the killings occurred in the city’s beach-side hotel zone.

"Violent crime, such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery, is widespread," the travel advisory notes. The U.S. government is limited to intervene in emergencies citizens may face in Mexico and government employees cannot travel to certain areas, according to the advisory.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found stuffed in the trunk of a taxi early Tuesday in Paseos del Mar, Cancun, local newspaper Riviera Maya News reported. The bodies have yet to be identified.

Authorities discovered dismembered bodies of two men in multiple plastic bags at another location Tuesday.

Another man was discovered bound and killed by gun wound. The prosecutors’ office for the state of Quintana Roo said another man was killed while lying in a hammock, while another was found shot and covered in a plastic bag.

Authorities found the eighth victim decapitated in the neighborhood of Tres Reyes, according to Newsweek, citing local reports.

The U.S. State Department warned visitors not to travel to Mexican states Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas due to crime. The department also advised travelers to use toll roads, avoid driving at night, use caution when taking money out of banks or ATMs and be alert at local bars, nightclubs and casinos. It is also advised to not display signs of wealth.

More: Airlines trim flights to Mexican resort areas after reports of tourist blackouts

More: Cancun crime wave threatens tourist mecca

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Lilly Price on Twitter: @lillianmprice

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com