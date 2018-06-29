As I crossed the finish line of the Go Far Woman Half Marathon in Fargo, N.D., last August, I was sweaty but smiling. I had earned my sparkly race bling, and I was eager to find my way back to my rental car and set off across North Dakota to take in some of the state’s best sights. But first, a shower.

I cleaned up at Fargo’s trendy Hotel Donaldson, where I spent the night in one of their 17 art-inspired rooms. My room featured works by local artist Jay Pfeifer.

I’d already explored the historic Fargo Theatre and Vinyl Taco, a fun and vibrant restaurant that serves Mexican dishes and drinks to the tune of vinyl records, in this revitalized downtown area, so now, sporting my new, “Fargo, North of Normal” T-shirt, I was officially ready to go.

The day before at the visitors center, I’d picked up a brochure touting “9 Places to Visit in North Dakota Along I-94,” the interstate that runs 353 miles east to west through the central portion of the state, so I had my marching orders. I was ready to make every single stop.

Over the next couple of hours, I sampled rhu-berry flavored soda (rhubarb grows abundantly in most parts of the state) at Maple River Winery in Casselton and walked across footbridges in Valley City, allowing me to cross off two stops. I would soon realize that North Dakota has more than its share of roadside eye candy, too.

“Our roadside attraction provide a quirky experience for North Dakota travelers, from the ‘udderly’ cool 38-foot-tall cow, Salem Sue, to a gigantic 60-ton buffalo, Dakota Thunder,” says Kim Schmidt, public relations and digital communications manager at North Dakota Tourism. “There’s even an entire highway speckled with larger-than-life statues.”

Here are a few standout stops to check out on an I-94 road trip across North Dakota:

High atop a hill in Jamestown is Frontier Village, an 1880s-style prairie town complete with original buildings from across North Dakota, including the Northern Pacific Railroad Depot, the first train depot in Jamestown. Dakota Thunder, a massive 26-foot tall buffalo, has been watching over Jamestown from this perch since 1959.

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park is rich in military and Native American history.

Erin Gifford

Rich in military and Native American history, Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park is worth slowing down for. Occupied by Mandan Indians until 1781, the grass-covered earth lodges at On-A-Slant Indian Village tell the story of this tribe, which once numbered upwards of 15,000.

Later, Fort Abraham Lincoln served as a critical cavalry post, headed up by Lt. Col. George Custer, during the expansion of the Northern Pacific Railway in the 1870s.

Salem Sue, the world's largest Holstein cow, has stood watch over the small dairy community of New Salem, N.D., since 1974.

Erin Gifford

As you keep riding along I-94, the World’s Largest Holstein Cow will soon come into view. At 38 feet tall, Salem Sue has been standing head held high, looking over the small dairy community of New Salem, since 1974 when she was erected at a cost of $40,000 for the local Lions Club to honor local dairy farmers.

Along the Enchanted Highway in North Dakota, there are massive scrap metal art sculptures like this one called Tin Family.

Erin Gifford

It may be a 32-mile detour off I-94 (one-way, that is), but massive scrap metal art sculptures, like Tin Family and Pheasants on the Prairie, make the side trip along the Enchanted Highway worthwhile, as do wide-open fields of sunflowers on either side of the two-lane road. Dreamed up in 1989 by local artist, Gary Greff, the Enchanted Highway was created as a way to entice visitors to the area.

At Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota, you can catch a showing of "Medora Musical" in the evenings.

Erin Gifford

Neatly divided into two sections, the South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park sits adjacent to I-94. In Medora, a few miles down the road, enter the park at the ranger station for an eye-popping 36-mile loop drive chock-full of scenic pull-out points. In the evening, settle in for the nightly Medora Musical, a toe-tapping Broadway-style show.

USA TODAY GoEscape Summer magazine

STUDIO Gannett

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com