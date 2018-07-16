ST. LOUIS — Trans World Airlines is long gone from St. Louis. But there was a time when the airline had the city's St. Louis Lambert International Airport bustling with passengers. Now, one of the last artifacts from TWA's glory days is about to get a new home, KSDK-TV of St. Louis reports.

Several Trans World retirees are disassembling an old training simulator, one of the last artifacts from the airline's glory days. The simulator located in St. Louis hasn't been used since Trans World was acquired by American Airlines in 2001.

The St. Louis Lambert International Airport is donating the relic to the TWA Museum in Kansas City. The simulator was used for decades to help pilots and flight attendants prepare for emergencies.

"I'm trying to remember how I got recruited into this,” said retired TWA mechanic Greg Tyler.

Tyler spent 20 years as a mechanic working on TWA planes.

"We loved what we did, loved working with each other. had a good time,” said Tyler.

He's traveled from Indianapolis to St. Louis to make sure history is not lost.

"I'm really glad we have it,” said Tyler.

Several TWA retirees are volunteering their time to disassemble this old training simulator.

"It's a labor of love; the pay, we get a free lunch,” said former TWA worker, Gerasim Mayden.

"This is actually is the top of a 727,” said Tyler.

For decades it was used by TWA to help pilots and flight attendants prepare for emergencies.

"Fire, turbulence, everything an actual aircraft goes through,” said Tyler.

Now, the old simulator is being refurbished as the handover to the TWA Museum looms.

"It's just nice to do this, it brings back a lot of memories,” said Tyler.

There are memories of a once-dominant airline and of the fun times the crew had together.

"It's been wonderful seeing people we haven't seen in 25 years, we pick up right where we left off,” said Tyler. “It's been a blast."

The volunteers hope to have it all taken apart by the end of July. Then have it back together in Kansas City and ready to be on display sometime next month.

This file photo from June 2000 shows TWA aircraft at Lambert International Airport in St. Louis.

James A. Finley, Associated Press

