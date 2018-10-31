Sotheby's will sell the only known samples of the moon in private hands during an auction next month, the auction house said.

The moon rocks, encased in glass, were brought to Earth during the 1970 Soviet Luna-16 mission, according to Sotheby's..

The former USSR presented the samples as a gift to the widow of Sergei Pavlovich Korolev, the former director of the Soviet space program.

Korolev helmed the Soviet space program as it achieved important milestones in space exploration, including the launch of the first artificial satellite in Sputnik and the flight of Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space.

The moon rocks will go to auction November 29, at an estimated price between $700,000 and $1 million, Sotheby's said.

This will be the second time these samples go on sale to a private individual, the house noted. The same moon rocks were previously sold by Sotheby's in 1993.

Other lunar samples exist but remain with the countries that collected them, including the United States and Russia, which succeeded the USSR.

"These samples are subject to laws governing public gifts, and in most cases, as in the United States, the law does not currently allow for public gifts to be transferred to an individual," said Sotheby's in a post published Tuesday.

"As such, this is the only known, documented lunar sample to have been gifted to a private individual."

The auction of the moon rocks is part of a larger "Space Exploration" sale hosted by Sotheby's, which also includes a NASA Gemini spacesuit and a Soviet LK-3 lunar lander model.

