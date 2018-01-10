You choose leather as a premium option for your car. But a laptop?

The folks at HP are hoping you'll buy a convertible Windows PC bound in leather.

The exterior and outer keyboard on the new Spectre Folio that HP unveiled at a Manhattan press event Monday is made of 100 percent full-grain, chrome-tanned leather, the same material used in some pricey automobiles.

Spectre Folio starts at $1,299.99 and comes in two colors, “Cognac Brown” and “Bordeaux Burgundy," and is being pitched at least partly at people who appreciate not only leather seats in their automobiles but expensive leather handbags.

I can vouch for its handsome appearance and pleasing touch, as well the machine’s thin and light design. It weighs about 3 ¼ pounds. And yes, it even smells a bit like a new car.

Is leather the great differentiator?

Going with leather, of course, is HP’s attempt to differentiate itself from its rivals.

“Aluminum is a material that I think has a certain presence within the PC industry as being the premium solution,” says Stacy Wolff, the global head of personal systems design at HP. “But it also means we’ve reached the status quo; almost everyone is doing aluminum.”

Adds Alex Cho, HP’s president of Personal Systems says that HP has been watching to see what devices folks are carrying. “People are looking for devices that are a reflection of them and give them a sense of style.”

HP Spectre Folio is folded into a tablet.

Edward C. Baig

HP didn’t completely abandon aluminum. Underneath the leather is an aluminum chassis, in fact, and in describing the design challenges that led to Spectre Folio, Wolff speaks of “manucrafturing." According to the company, the design inside the computer was conceived more than five years ago and developed through various prototypes over the last couple of years. HP chose 0.7 millimeters as the ideal thickness at which it could bend and bond the leather with electronic components.

Long battery life, use as laptop or tablet

Beyond the design, HP is playing up other features, notably the claim that battery life will last up to 18 hours – over 70 percent of the bottom of the computer, in fact, is battery, HP says.

HP Spectre Folio folded into four positions

HP

Moreover, as a convertible computer, you can use Spectre Folio like a standard laptop, or fold it so it lays flat in tablet mode, just like with other 2-in-1s. But HP adds another position that lets you slide the screen toward you and prop up the machine like a tent, which you might do if watching a movie or looking at PowerPoint slides. The keyboard is out of the way in that position.

Spectre Folio also comes with a "tilt" digital pen you can use for drawing or writing on the screen – and a loop to store that pen. The pen has 4,096 levels of sensibility.

All well and good, but I still think the leather design is what's likely to draw in most would-be buyers.

Stephen Baker, a vice president and industry analyst at NPD, says the convertible PC form factor among consumers has slowed down a lot, though the premium segment is “doing great,” comparatively speaking.

“At that $1000 and above price point, he says, "you’ve got to kind of stick out and get people to want to buy stuff, and it can’t just be about specs and feeds and speeds.”

Speaking of the specs, the machines can be configured with either an 8th generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor. The entry level on Spectre Folio comes with 8 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage. But you can upgrade (for a lot more money, though it's not yet clear how much) to 16 GB of memory and 2 TB of storage.

You can also get the computer with a Full HD 13.3-inch touch display or, starting later in the year, 4K display. It is equipped with built-in Bang & Olufsen speakers. (My editor was not exactly a fan of the B&O speakers on other HP laptops.)

HP has eliminated the fan inside, which promises a computer that is both cool and quiet.

The machines will also be available with optional gigabit LTE cellular service, through plans with AT&T, T-Mobile or Sprint, but not Verizon Wireless. As a lure, Sprint is waiving unlimited data charges for six months.

The computer comes with 3 USB-C ports (Thunderbolt supported on at least two of them) and has a standard headphone jack.

HP's leather Spectre Folio. How will the leather hold up?

HP

Of course, I keep coming back to the long-term durability of leather and how it will stand up to normal wear and tear over time. HP insists the computer will resist stains. The company says while you can you can use a standard leather cleaner – supposedly no concerns about chemicals getting inside – but recommends instead using a damp soft cloth.

You’ve got leather car seats and a leather handbag. Let us know if you’re also ready for a leather computer.

