Family members and dignitaries gathered to pay tribute to late U.S. Senator John McCain in Washington DC on Saturday, a solemn event attended by thousands, including two former presidents.

The McCain family was joined by a gathering of friends and loved ones to grieve the loss of an American icon. The ceremony was filled with touching tributes and messages of faith in the face of great loss.

What it didn't have was the current President of the United States.

The absence of President Donald Trump at the memorial set up the event to be a charged topic of political debate on social media — and Twitter users did not disappoint.

Trump Tweets

The comparisons started early in the day as President Donald Trump sent a series of tweets attacking the FBI, Department of Justice, the news media and Canada as the McCain motorcade passed the White House

Trump made no reference to the senator's passing in the posts. While supporters rallied around Trump's tweets, many criticized his timing:

Highly disrespectful for President Trump to tweet during the McCain funeral. It would’ve been different if the tweets were honoring him. Nope. Just nonsense about Obama and Hillary “spying” on him with zero evidence. Trump is a disgrace to this country. https://t.co/goT2sBKkoJ — Jayson Frascatore (@JaysonFras) September 1, 2018

Funny how America celebrates the life of John McCain with graceful, classy eulogies from ex-presidents & former adversaries with quotes from Hemingway and Shakespeare —while Sad Trump tweets quotes from, “Dan Bongino: Guest of honor at WND Christmas party” https://t.co/HpxXB4hnvO https://t.co/5T8NzyDU7Y — 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝙱𝚊𝚡𝚝𝚎𝚛 𝙱𝚎𝚊𝚗 (@TheBaxterBean) September 1, 2018

Meghan McCain

During the service, Meghan McCain — John McCain's daughter — eulogized her father as a hero. But her comments that got the most attention on Twitter: thinly-veiled criticisms of Trump.

She said her father was "the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served."

Her comments drew cheers from many:

With all due respect @MeghanMcCain just did a mega smackdown. So glad she let loose!!! Dump disrespected an American Hero as well as dissing America, what Sen. McCain sacrificed so much for!!! — Brendan OShea (@usagemall) September 1, 2018

Some resonated with her words so much that they hoped she would enter politics:

After that tribute I’m thinking she has a future in politics... maybe she should be appointed to her fathers senate seat. #MeghanMcCain — Karen Wilson (@akamzzdub) September 1, 2018

While some said her words were too political for the event:

So you liberals know you can hate on me all you want. Meghan McCain is disgusting for taking political swipes at Trump at her dad's funeral.



See that's the great thing about FREE SPEECH. I get to say what I want and you don't get to silence me. — 🇺🇸John #KAG🇺🇸🚂👊🐸 (@JohnCooper0610) September 1, 2018

Wow! Meghan McCain using her fathers funeral to take a swipe at the current president of the United States! All time low!! — Mike kent (@Jmkent11Kent) September 1, 2018

Former President Barack Obama

Obama's marks were measured and did not directly touch on current politics.

He indirectly addressed the nation's deep political divisions as he praised McCain's independent streak. McCain, he said, believed "some principles transcend politics, that some values transcend party."

That restraint earned praise from supporters and comparisons to the current president:

It's wonderful to have a moment, even in such a somber time, to hear Obama's voice and chosen words, see his wise face, what do you miss the most about pre-rump life?? — Muckmaker™ (@RealMuckmaker) September 1, 2018

Speeches by @BarackObama, Kissinger, President Bush and others at McCain’s service at the National Cathedral in DC this morning tell us just one thing: @realDonaldTrump is an exception to grace and honour. He is an aberration that will hopefully go away soon... — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) September 1, 2018

While some conservative users saw references to politics in his remarks and criticized Obama, saying he contributed to a divisive atmosphere at the event:

You do not use a senator's funeral when you get up and speak about that man and bring politics into it it was disgusting to listen to Obama and Bush. Nothing like trying to divide our country. That is why we voted for President Trump we are sick of you politicians and your hate — marie (@Memelct5) September 1, 2018

Unfortunately, the Love and forgiveness talked about in the Eulogies for McCain, were not extended to POTUS. The gospel read to “Love one another as I have loved you.” Too bad the people there don’t know what these words mean. #hypocrisyrulesgovernment #notGod — Suzanne (@Suzanne20536458) September 1, 2018

An honor guard team carries the flag-draped casket bearing John McCain from at the National Cathedral, Saturday.

JASPER COLT/USA TODAY

