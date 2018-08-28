Much to her surprise, Laura Walitsky of Pittsford discovered that a snake had hitched a ride on her shopping cart at the Pittsford Wegmans Monday night.

Submitted

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – You’ve heard of the movie "Snakes on a Plane?" Meet the mall-scale sequel: "Snake on a Shopping Cart."

Laura Walitsky of Pittsford wrote on Facebook that after arriving at a Wegmans Monday evening, she grabbed a cart and began perusing the produce. She was picking out some broccoli, grapes, peaches and was "choosing my plums” when her daughter said, “Uh, Mom, there’s a snake on the cart.”

Wait. What?

Indeed, a small reptile had wrapped itself around the bottom of Walitsky’s cart (where shoppers often put heavy or bulky items).

More: 'Sexually frustrated' dolphin's advances spark swimming ban in France

More: Super snake: Burmese and Indian pythons crossbred, invaded South Florida, study suggests

Walitsky remained calm.

“We walked the cart outside,” she said via Facebook Messenger, and “I sent my daughter in to tell someone at customer service.”

Then Walitsky spotted two Helping Hands workers and “flagged them over.”

“I said, ‘What do you think we should do with this?’ One ran in to get a manager.”

Walitsky praised the Wegmans employees who responded to the situation, saying they “were definitely surprised, but stayed calm,” too.

Walitsky had the presence of mind to snap a couple pictures of the wayward creature.

Much to her surprise, Laura Walitsky of Pittsford discovered that a snake had hitched a ride on her shopping cart at the Pittsford Wegmans Monday night.

Laura Walitsky

In an email, Wegmans spokeswoman Valerie Fox said, “This was an isolated incident.” She said that, ultimately, a Helping Hands worker removed the snake from the cart and placed it in a wooded area by the store.

It isn’t clear how the snake wound up on the cart. But Bradley Cosentino, an associate professor of biology at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, called it a "cool find" after viewing Walitsky's photographs.

Cosentino, who is helping to organize an effort to monitor the populations of New York amphibians and reptiles, including snakes, identified the creature as a milk snake.

Milk snakes are non-venomous, non-aggressive and among the more common snake species in New York. They’re slender and typically grow no longer than 3 feet. Their preferred diet of mice often causes them to frequent barns and other outbuildings.

Contributing: Steve Orr.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com