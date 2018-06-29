Singapore Airlines debuts San Francisco-Singapore nonstops
Singapore Airlines' first nonstop flight from Singapore to San Francisco lands at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
The inaugural flight gave Singapore Airlines a nonstop link to the U.S. from its home country for the first time in three years.
Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350 is seen at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016, after completing the carrier's first nonstop Singapore-U.S. flight in three years.
Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350 is seen at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016, after completing the carrier's first nonstop Singapore-U.S. flight in three years.
Singapore Airlines flight attendant pose in front of a sign celebrating the carrier's new nonstop service to Singapore Changi Airport from San Francisco International Airport (Oct. 23, 2016).
Lee SekEng, Singpoare Airlines' regional vice president - Americas, speaks at San Francisco International Airport to mark the airline's inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on Oct. 23, 2016.
Executives and officials with Singapore Airlines and San Francisco International Airport cut a celebratory ribbon to mark the start of nonstop service between Singapore Changi and San Francisco ahead of the inaugural San Francisco departure on Oct. 23, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350 taxis past the San Francisco International's iconic control tower before departing on the inaugural San Francisco-Singapore flight on Oct. 23, 2016.
Passengers awaiting Singapore Airlines' first San Francisco-Singapore departure were treated to a traditional lion dance at the gate before boarding on Oct. 23, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' first nonstop service from San Francisco to Singapore takes off from San Francisco on Oct. 23, 2016.

NEW YORK -- Singapore Airlines is ready to claim the title of “world’s longest flight” this October when it resumes non-stop service between Singapore and Newark.

The Singapore-bound leg will clock in at 18 hours, 45 minutes .The return flight will last 18 hours, 25 minutes.

The new flight marks Singapore’s return to the New York market with a non-stop flight.

Singapore Airlines had flown the Newark to Singapore route until 2013, when it phased out the four-engine Airbus A340s it had been using. The four-engine planes weren’t fuel-efficient enough to allow the airline to profitably fly the route. Since then, the airline has served New York with a flight from JFK Airport that stops in Frankfurt.

But Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong said in an interview with USA TODAY that he had always hoped to restore the non-stop route.

“Since then, we’ve been trying to see what is a viable way to serve New York non-stop because clearly our customers love the flight,” he said. “We pushed Airbus to come up with a solution.” 

And Airbus delivered. Singapore Airlines will be the world’s first airline to fly paying passengers on a new variant of its two-engine A350 – the A350 “ULR,” which stands for “ultra long range.” The new aircraft will be 30 percent more fuel efficient.

“It’s a historic moment,” Goh says. “There’s no flight quite like it and there won’t be for years to come, I think.”

Goh acknowledges that a nearly 19-hour flight can be difficult, but he says the new aircraft will provide a premium customer experience because of the way it’s designed.  

“It is able to fly with lower pressurization so there’s less fatigue, higher ceilings, bigger windows, which makes it more comfortable for customers,” he says. “We expect this to be welcome to business travelers especially.”  

He says the airline will soon announce more details about the customer experience, including the food and beverage program and wellness offerings.

The A350ULRs will have 161 seats in a two-class layout. Of those, 67 will be business class seats and 94 international-style premium economy seats.

“It really is a demand and supply consideration,” Goh says of not having coach class. “From our experience operating the flight, we do believe this particular configuration we are offering is best suited for this particular flight.”

Singapore Airlines' new cabin interior for Boeing 787-10 'Dreamliner'
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
A Singapore Airlines flight attendant poses for a photo aboard the airline's first Boeing 787-10 jet during a media tour in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the economy cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the economy cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the economy cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
Felicia, a cabin crew member on board Singapore Airlines' the delivery flight of the first Boeing 787 -10, takes a few minutes to watch as the northern lights dance through the sky.
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the economy cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as aboard the flightdeck, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the economy cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
USA Today reporter Ben Mutzabaugh snaps photos of the economy cabin on Singapore Airlines' new business class product aboard the first Boeing 787-10 jet during a media tour in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
Flight attendants on board Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10 talk during a media tour of the jet in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
The sun casts a glow on Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as it makes it's 23-hour journey from Charleston, S.C., to Singapore. The flight departed on March 26, 2018, and arrived in Singapore on March 28 (local time), 2018.
The light glow of a seat-back television welcomes passengers on board Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10 during a delivery flight between Charleston, S.C., and Singapore on March 26, 2018.

The flight from JFK to Singapore via Frankfurt will continue to operate. That flight has four classes, including coach. The non-stop flight, while long, will cut total travel time by about four hours.  

More broadly, the resumption of this high-profile route comes as Goh wants to return his carrier to being the world’s “undisputed No. 1” carrier.

The airline already is among the world’s most highly regarded for both luxury and high-end customer service in all cabins. But it faces stiff competition from Middle East Airlines such as Emirates Airline and Qatar Airways, which have earned high marks from customers lately.

Goh says he is confident Singapore can surpass any other long-haul airline, especially on this new route.

“I don’t think we have competition,” he says. “This is the only aircraft capable of this.”

Singapore has always targeted the luxury market with products such as a 50 square-foot first class suite on its A380.

“We want to continue to always lead, certainly, and we believe that this how we can reward our customers, to always provide the best industry-leading product,” Goh says. “But it’s not just physical. It’s the attentive service. I think that’s what will endear us to our customers.”

Better servicing New York has always been a high priority for Goh.

“New York has always been an important destination,” he says. "Singapore is a financial center and New York is too. There is a lot of business traveler interest in that sector.”

Contributing: Ben Mutzabaugh

World's 25 longest airline flights - 2018
What's the world's longest regularly schedule airline flight? Singapore will take the title in October, but these are the world's 25 longest (by miles) in the schedules for June 2018.
No. 25: New York JFK-Johannesburg (7,969 miles); South African Airways (Airbus A340-600); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 40 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 24: Boston-Hong Kong (7,970 miles); Cathay Pacific (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 23: New York JFK-Guangzhou, China (8,002 miles); China Southern (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 22: Shanghai-Mexico City (8,026 miles*); Aeromexico (Boeing 787-8); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 45 minutes. (* = Only the eastbound flight operates non-stop; the westbound flight from Mexico City makes a stop in Tijuana, Mexico, en route to Shanghai; Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 21: Dallas/Fort Worth-Dubai (8,040 miles); Emirates (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 20: Houston Bush Intercontinental-Doha (8,048 miles); Qatar Airways (Boeing 777-200LR); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 40 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 19: Newark-Hong Kong (8,065 miles); Cathay Pacific (Airbus A350) and United Airlines (Boeing 777-200); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 55 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 18: New York JFK-Hong Kong (8,072 miles); Cathay Pacific (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 17: San Francisco-Dubai (8,103 miles); Emirates (Airbus A380); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 50 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 16: Dallas/Fort Worth-Hong Kong (8,123 miles); American Airlines (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 20 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 15: Houston Bush Intercontinental-Dubai (8,168 miles); Emirates (Airbus A380); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 15 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 14: Vancouver-Melbourne (8,192 miles); Air Canada (Boeing 787-9); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 15 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 13: Toronto-Manila (8,221 miles); Philippine Airlines (Boeing 777-300; Maximum block time of 16 hours, 25 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 12: Los Angeles-Doha (8,306 miles); Qatar Airways (Boeing 777-200LR; Maximum block time of 16 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 11: Los Angeles-Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (8,332 miles); Saudia (Boeing 777-300; Maximum block time of 16 hours, 10 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 10: Los Angeles-Dubai (8,339 miles); Emirates (Airbus A380); Block time of 16 hours. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 9: Los Angeles-Abu Dhabi (8,390 miles); Etihad (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 30 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 8: Atlanta-Johannesburg (8,439 miles); Delta Air Lines (Boeing 777-200LR); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 1 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 7: San Francisco-Singapore (8,446 miles); United Airlines (Boeing 787-9) and ; Singapore Airlines (Airbus A350); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 20 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 6: Dallas/Fort Worth-Sydney (8,578 miles); Qantas (Airbus A380); Maximum block time of 17 hours, 15 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 5: Houston Bush Intercontinental-Sydney (8,596 miles); United Airlines (Boeing 787-9); Maximum block time of 17 hours, 20 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 4: Los Angeles-Singapore (8,770 miles); United Airlines (Boeing 787-9); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 3: Auckland-Dubai (8,824 miles); Emirates (Airbus A380); Block time of 17 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 2: Perth-London Heathrow (9,009 miles); Qantas (Boeing 787-9); Maximum block time of 17 hours, 20 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
1/18/18 6:26:10 PM -- New York JFK airport, NY -- Flight attendants greet the passengers on the Boeing 777. No. 1: Auckland-Doha (9,032 miles); Qatar Airways (Boeing 777-200LR); Maximum block time of 17 hours, 40 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
Singapore Airlines unveils new Premium Economy seat
Singapore Airlines officially unveiled its new Premium Economy seats on May 21, 2015. The seats will are to be fitted 'progressively' on the carrier's 777-300ERs, A380s, and future fleet of A350s.
Singapore Airlines officially unveiled its new Premium Economy seats on May 21, 2015. The seats will are to be fitted 'progressively' on the carrier's 777-300ERs, A380s, and future fleet of A350s.
Singapore Airlines officially unveiled its new Premium Economy seats on May 21, 2015. The seats will are to be fitted 'progressively' on the carrier's 777-300ERs, A380s, and future fleet of A350s.
Singapore Airlines officially unveiled its new Premium Economy seats on May 21, 2015. The seats will are to be fitted 'progressively' on the carrier's 777-300ERs, A380s, and future fleet of A350s.
A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER -- seen here at a delivery event in Everett, Wash., in Sept. 2013 -- will be one of the planes to get Singapore Airlines' Premium Economy seats.
Singapore Airlines is touring the 'Book the Cook' service available to its Premium Economy customers.
Singapore Airlines says champagne will be offered throughout the flight in Premium Economy.!
Singapore Airlines officially unveiled its new Premium Economy seats on May 21, 2015. The seats will are to be fitted 'progressively' on the carrier's 777-300ERs, A380s, and future fleet of A350s.
Singapore Airlines shows off its swanky new Airbus A350 in France
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
This Singapore Airlines Airbus A350 was the 10,000th aircraft to be delivered by European jetmaker Airbus. It's seen here at delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
This Singapore Airlines Airbus A350 was the 10,000th aircraft to be delivered by European jetmaker Airbus. It's seen here at delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
A bulkhead row of Singapore Airlines' premum economy cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets on Oct. 14, 2016, in Toulouse, France. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
Singapore Airlines' premium economy cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
Singapore Airlines' premium economy cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
This Singapore Airlines Airbus A350 was the 10,000th aircraft to be delivered by European jetmaker Airbus. It's seen here at delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' economy cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
Singapore Airlines' economy cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
Singapore Airlines' economy cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
Singapore Airlines' economy cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
Singapore Airlines' economy cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
Singapore Airlines' economy cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
Singapore Airlines offered a rare look at its crew rest areas onboard one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines offered a rare look at its crew rest areas onboard one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. Here, Today in the Sky editor Ben Mutzabaugh sits in the area to show the size of the space.
The step leading up to the crew rest area onboard one of Singapore Airlines Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
This Singapore Airlines Airbus A350 was the 10,000th aircraft to be delivered by European jetmaker Airbus. It's seen here at delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. The seat is recline into its lie-flat position, though the seat has not been fitted with Singapore's high-end business-class bedding in this photo.
Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. This particular aircraft was the 10,000th plane to roll off Airbus' assembly lines.
The rear galley area on one of Singapore Airlines Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
This Singapore Airlines Airbus A350 was the 10,000th aircraft to be delivered by European jetmaker Airbus. It's seen here at delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Airbus delivers the 10,000th aircraft in its history
Singapore Airlines' newest Airbus A350 -- the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus -- is seen at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
The pilots flying Singapore Airlines' A350 delivery flight pose with an Airbus test pilot (center).
The stage for the 10,000th delivery ceremony, just before the festivities began on Oct. 14, 2016.
Airbus CEO Tom Enders speaks at a ceremony to celebrate the delivery of the company's 10,000th aircraft.
Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong speaks at a ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016, where the airline took delivery of the 10,000th jet made by Airbus.
Singapore Airlines flight attendants flank Airbus COO John Leahy (left), Singapore Air CEO Choon Phong (center) and Airbus CEO Tom Enders at a delivery ceremony for Airbus 10,000th aircraft on Oct. 14, 2016, in Toulouse, France.
The delivery ceremony of Airbus 10,000th aircraft was a spectacle, complete with this dancer as performance art.
Finally, the curtain dropped to reveal the 10,000th aircraft delivered by Airbus. It was handed over to Singapore Airlines in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' newest Airbus A350 -- the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus -- is seen at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' newest Airbus A350 -- the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus -- is seen at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines flight attendants flanks Airbus CEO Tom Enders (left), Singapore Air CEO Goh Choon Phong (center) and Airbus COO John Leahy in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' newest Airbus A350 -- the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus -- is seen at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' newest Airbus A350 -- the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus -- is seen at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' newest Airbus A350 -- the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus -- is seen at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Onlookers peer out to Singapore Airlines' newest Airbus A350 -- the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus -- at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
A "Beluga" super-transport plane taxis within view of Singapore Air's Airbus A350. The Beluga is used to fly A350 wings to Toulouse, France, for final assembly.
Singapore Airlines' newest Airbus A350 -- the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus -- is seen at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Crews walk near Singapore Airlines' latest Airbus A350 in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. The plane is the 10,000th delivered by Airbus.
Singapore Airlines' newest Airbus A350 -- the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus -- is seen at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong (left), Airbus CEO Tom Enders and Airbus COO John Leahy talk to reporters in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Crowds can be seen in the background viewing Singapore Airlines' latest Airbus A350 in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016. It was the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus.
Even delivery flights get a departure board, seen here at Airbus' aircraft delivery center in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' newest Airbus A350 -- the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus -- is seen at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Capt. Aloysius Wee, Singapore Airlines' deputy chief A350 pilot, talks with observers after the delivery ceremony for Airbus' 10,000th aircraft In Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
One of the pilots for Singapore Airlines' A350 delivery flight to Singapore takes in the scene after a ceremony to celebrate the delivery of Airbus' 10,000th aircraft.
Singapore Airlines' newest Airbus A350 -- the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus -- is seen at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Singapore Airlines' newest Airbus A350 -- the 10,000th plane delivered by Airbus -- is seen at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
Visitors to the Airbus aircraft delivery center can peruse Airbus merchandise (aside from the planes, of course!).
