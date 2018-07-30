The first of seven Airbus A3500-900 "ULRs" rolled out of the Airbus paint shop in France on Monday, July 30, 2018.

Airbus

Singapore Airlines has taken delivery of the first of its new “ultralong range” jets that will soon begin flying the world’s longest airline route.

The company ordered seven Airbus A350-900ULRs. The “ULR” – short for “ultralong range” – is the newest variant of Airbus’s A350 widebody jet that first began flying for airlines in 2015.

The airline said Saturday that it will put the new plane into service between Newark Liberty and Singapore on Oct. 11. It restores a route that Singapore dropped in 2013 as it phased out its fuel-guzzling, four-engine Airbus A340s.

"We have pushed the limits with this highly advanced new aircraft to extend long-range flying to new lengths,” Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong said in a statement about the company's partnership with Airbus.

Once it begins, the 9,500-statute mile Newark-Singapore route will become the world’s longest regularly scheduled flight, clocking in with a flight time of nearly 19 hours.

The airline said its first two A350-900ULRs will be used for the Singapore-Newark route, while subsequent ones will be used for Singapore-Los Angeles flights, starting Nov. 2, and for more service on the existing Singapore-San Francisco route. The plan is to have 27 weekly non-stop flights between the U.S. and Singapore by the end of the year.

The A350 was already capable of flying long intercontinental flights, but -- as its name suggests -- the ULR has an even greater range. Airbus says the ULR is capable of flying 9,700 nautical miles (about 11,100 statute miles) while carrying a typical load of passengers and cargo. The typical range of a standard A350-900 is about 8,100 nautical miles (about 9,300 statute miles), according to specifications listed on the Airbus website.

Singapore’s A350-900ULRs will not have any standard economy seats. The airline, regularly lauded as one of the world’s most luxurious carriers, is configuring its new ULR versions of the A350 with 67 lie-flat business-class seats and 94 recliner seats in premium economy.

Singapore Airlines also intends to use its A350 ULRs for a just-announced Los Angeles-Singapore service. Singapore also plans to switch its existing Singapore-San Francisco route from the current A350-900 to the ULR variant of the plane.

