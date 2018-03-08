The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo is holding a press conference to discuss his office's final report on the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas. The mass shooting took place on October 1 of 2017 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival across Las Vegas Boulevard from the Mandalay Bay resort, where the shooter was positioned.

In recent months, a lawsuit filed by MGM Resorts International, owner of the Las Vegas hotel from which Stephen Paddock fatally shot 58 people and wounded hundreds, has drawn outrage from survivors of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

USA Today will carry the press conference in the player above.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com