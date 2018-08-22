See some of the world's most colorful places
If you saw a photograph of any of these colorful places, you’d think it was heavily edited. Can anywhere really have colors so bright and vibrant? These seven places are naturally vivid — but you may have to visit to believe it.

Rainbow Mountains, China

Formed millions of years ago by layers of sandstone and minerals, the mountains of Zhangye Danxia Landform Geological Park might just be the most colorful mountains in the world. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is well-preserved, thanks to elevated viewing platforms and paths that keep visitors off of the mountains themselves.

Where to stay: Zhangye is the closest town to the geological park. Stay at the five-star Jinyang International Hotel and hire a driver to take you to the Rainbow Mountains.

Lake Natron, Tanzania 

Lake Natron looks like a pool of fire due to haloarchaea, microorganisms that turn the lake’s waters red. The more than 2 million flamingos that breed here add pops of pink color to the scene.  Lake Natron may be among the most colorful places in the world, but it’s not an ideal spot to go for a dip: The water here has a pH of around 10.5, which is nearly as high as ammonia.

Where to stay: Sleep comfortably in the wilderness in one of the luxury tents at Lake Natron Tented Camp.

Painted Desert, Arizona

The undulating landscape of the Painted Desert looks like it’s been carefully brushed with every shade of the rainbow, but the unique shades of this colorful place are actually caused by deposits of clay and sandstone. To see the colors at their most spectacular, time your visit around sunset, when the rocks reflect the setting light in a fiery glow.

Where to stay: La Posada Hotel and Gardens is a historic hotel that offers easy access to Petrified Forest National Park, one of the best areas to explore the Painted Desert.

Photo tour: Beautiful Arizona
Arizona, the 48th state to join the Union, lies at the heart of the American Southwest, where it's known for its amazing natural scenery. Take a look at these 30 stunning photos of The Grand Canyon State.
The magnificent Grand Canyon lends Arizona its most popular nickname, the Grand Canyon State, and it's easy to see why this vast natural wonder is one of Arizona's top attractions. Toroweap Point, pictured here, overlooks a 3,000-foot vertical drop.
Havasu Canyon, a branch of the Grand Canyon, features blue travertine pools, red canyon walls and stunning waterfalls, like 100-foot-tall Havasu Falls pictured here.
USA, Arizona, Antelope Canyon, rock formation
Desert Poppies Superstition Mountain
Chiricahua Mountains
Glen Canyon Dam and Lake Powell
Glen Canyon Dam Bridge
lake powell
Horseshoe Bend, arguably the most famous turn in the Colorado River, sits 5 miles downstream from the Glen Canyon Dam, and an overlook just off U.S. Route 89 provides the perfect vantage point for viewing (or photographing) it.
golfer
Canyon de Chelly
Hot Air Balloon Floating Through Scenic Canyon
Luxury hotel resort at twilight
London Bridge
Monument Valley, Arizona
Phoenix, the nation's fifth largest city, offers excellent shopping, a thriving art scene, golf, spas and plenty of history. It's also a sports lover's dream, with teams in the MLB, NFL, NHL and NBA, as well as several Cactus League spring training facilities.
South Mountain Sunset
Arizona Canal in Scottsdale
If you're going to drive the length of the Mother Road, Route 66, you'll have to pass through Arizona. In fact, the largest original stretch of the road is in Arizona, with plenty of quirky stops along the way, like the gold mining outpost of Oatman.
Petrified Tree
Sunset in the Painted Desert National Park
Sonoran Desert
San Xavier del Bac Mission
Red Rocks Sunset Sedona
Tonto National Forest
Boy playing in the Wave
Four Corners Monument
Watson Lake Sunset
The San Francisco Peaks just outside of Flagstaff are one of the state's best spots for fall leaf-peeping, especially when the aspens turn a brilliant gold.

Lake Hillier, Australia

Australia is spoiled for colorful places – so much so that its tourism website has an entire section devoted to the country’s pink lakes. Lake Hillier, located on Middle Island in the Recherche Archipelago, is the most famous of the bubblegum-colored waters. Scientists still don’t know exactly why the lake has such a unique color (although they believe it may be due to microalgae).  Lake Hillier and Middle Island are reserved for research, so the best way to view this spectacle is on a scenic flight.

Where to stay: Esperance, on the western coast of Australia, is the closest place to stay to Lake Hillier. The Jetty Resort is right on the water and makes a good stopping point before your scenic flight.

Havasupai Falls, Grand Canyon

Havasupai translates to “people of the blue-green waters,” and once you lay eyes upon the brilliantly turquoise Havasu Creek, you’ll understand why. Hidden deep in the heart of the Grand Canyon, the bright blue waters of the creek spill over a cliff as Havasupai Falls, filling up a temptingly colored pool that entices swimmers to cool off in the desert heat.

Where to stay: Havasupai Falls isn’t easy to get to. It’s a 10-mile hike each way, and day hikers are not permitted. You’ll have to be lucky enough to snag a campground reservation (they sell out within minutes) here. Note that at the time of writing, the falls were closed through the end of August due to flooding.

11 most impressive waterfalls in the U.S.
Ramona Falls, Oregon: Follow the Ramona Falls trail in Oregon's Mount Hood Forest to discover this glittering waterfall. At 120 feet tall, Ramona Falls is not the tallest, widest or most powerful — but there is something special about it. Surrounded by a thick mossy forest, the mist from the falls seems to glow as dappled sunlight reflects off the shining cascades.
Palouse Falls, Washington: Washington's Palouse River flows southwest until it drops down into a canyon, creating the impressive spectacle known as Palouse Falls. The waterfall is located in the 105-acre Palouse Falls State Park, with campgrounds, trails, picnic tables and wheelchair-accessible paths. Plan to visit the falls at sunset to witness the spectacle of light and shadow reflected on the canyon walls.
Havasu Falls, Arizona: Hard to reach but too beautiful to miss, Havasu Falls is hidden between the red cliffs and caverns of the Havasupai Tribe Reservation in a remote part of the Grand Canyon. From 90 feet up, the falls plummet into the blue-green water of Havasu Creek, dazzling visitors who make the long journey to see the amazing sight for themselves. The falls are a 10-mile hike or horseback ride from Hualalapai Hilltpop. There's a campground in the canyon, and rooms for rent at Havasupai Lodge near Supai Village.
Multnomah Falls, Oregon: We have the state of Oregon to thank for Multnomah Falls' easy visitor access, which includes a footbridge that allows visitors to cross the waterfall above the lower cascade. At 611 feet, it's the tallest waterfall in Oregon and is incredibly easy to get to. Just a 30-minute drive from Portland and a five-minute walk from the parking lot, you have no excuse to skip this beauty.
Grand Falls, Arizona: Though this waterfall is a little-known attraction in Arizona's Navajo Nation, it's a pretty big deal. Taller than Niagara Falls, the Grand Falls is an expansive stretch of water flowing into the Colorado River. It's often referred to as the Chocolate Falls because of its brownish color. Grand Falls can only be reached by obtaining a hiking permit from the Navajo Nation.
Ruby Falls, Tennessee: Deep inside a cave in Chattanooga is Ruby Falls, a 145-foot subterranean waterfall. Named for the wife of the man who discovered it, Ruby Falls has been dazzling visitors for over a century. Today the waterfall's beauty is enhanced by colorful rays that not only illuminate the falls, but light the way for visitors on cave tours.
Akaka Falls, Hawaii: The half-mile loop trail on Hawaii's Big Island yields plenty of beautiful sights, but none are as dramatic as the view of 420-foot Akaka Falls. Flowing year-round, it appears to be totally secluded in a thick rainforest, yet it's easily accessible from a paved path leading to a picture-perfect vantage point.
Yosemite Falls, California: Throughout Yosemite National Park you'll find waterfalls trickling through creeks and echoing through the valley, but at 2,425 feet, none is more impressive than Yosemite Falls. One of the world's tallest, this waterfall is made up of the Upper Falls, Lower Falls and the Middle Cascades. The falls are visible from various trails in the park, but the best time to see them is in the spring when the snowmelt from the mountains bolsters the flow of the falls, resulting in a thundering display of pounding water.
Niagara Falls: Located on the border of the U.S. and Canada, Niagara Falls is known as the most powerful waterfall in North America. In truth, however, it's actually made up of three waterfalls: Bridal Veil Falls, American Falls and Horseshoe Falls. If you're willing to get wet for a close-up view, board the famous Maid of the Mist boat tour. If you'd prefer to stay dry, bring your passport to check out the better view of the falls on the Canadian side.
Alamere Falls, California: Flowing right into the Pacific Ocean in Point Reyes National Seashore, north of San Francisco, Alamere Falls is a unique sight known as a "tidefall," or coastal waterfall. To reach the falls from the trailhead, it's an eight-mile hike filled with scenic coastal views. The payoff is worth the effort, though: You'll find this picturesque waterfall surrounded by an untouched beach landscape.
Snoqualmie Falls, Washington: Snoqualmie Falls is one of Washington State's most popular attractions, drawing more than 1.5 million visitors each year. The falls were a traditional burial site for the Snoqualmie people and still hold sacred meaning to the community. There are plenty of hiking trails, an observation deck and the Salish Lodge, located right at the top of the falls.

Rainbow Mountain, Peru

The peaks and slopes of Vinicunca, the Rainbow Mountain, are striped with shades of burgundy, gold and blue due to the minerals in the soil. According to locals, the mountain’s amazing colors were discovered only about five years ago, due to climate change that caused the snow covering the mountain to melt. Now, approximately 1,000 tourists per day tackle the hike to this attraction.

Where to stay: Most day trips to Rainbow Mountain leave from Cusco, so book a room at the centrally located Belmond Palacio Nazarenas as your base.

Lake Tekapo, New Zealand

The clean, bright turquoise water of Lake Tekapo practically begs travelers to jump in for a dip. Be warned though that the lake is filled by glacier melt, which means that this water is ice-cold. The gorgeous color is caused by the glaciers traveling down the mountain slopes, and grinding up rocks on the way down. The rock dust stays in the lake and causes the unique hue.

Where to stay: Peppers Bluewater Resort overlooks Lake Tekapo, so you can enjoy the view all day.

This story originally appeared on SmarterTravel.com.

