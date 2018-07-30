WASHINGTON – Senators have begun the deepest dive ever into the writings of a Supreme Court nominee, digging into a record 1 million-plus pages of legal opinions and emails from Brett Kavanaugh's career as a federal judge, White House attorney, and assistant to the prosecutor who investigated former President Bill Clinton.

The massive volume of Kavanaugh's records dwarfs those of the last two Supreme Court justices to be confirmed – Neil Gorsuch and Elena Kagan. Senators reviewed about 182,000 pages of documents on Gorsuch and about 170,000 pages on Kagan.

More documents will be produced about Kavanaugh than any high court nominee in history, said Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Despite the mound of electronic paper that senators will soon get on Kavanaugh, Democrats and Republicans are battling over whether they should have access to more as they debate the merits of President Donald Trump's nominee.

The fight centers on whether senators should see emails and other documents from Kavanaugh's time as staff secretary to former President George W. Bush, from 2003-2006.

As staff secretary, Kavanaugh managed the paper flow in the White House, choosing which documents should go directly to the president and which advisers should provide more information on certain subjects to help Bush make decisions.

Grasley sent a letter Friday to National Archives staff at the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Texas, seeking emails and other documents from Kavanaugh's 2001-2003 jobs as associate White House counsel and as senior associate White House counsel. But Grassley did not ask for emails and other papers from Kavanaugh's time as staff secretary, angering Democrats on the committee.

"Documents from his time as staff secretary are critical to understanding his knowledge of and involvement with torture, warrantless wiretapping and the use of (presidential) signing statements, to name just a few key issues," said Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the senior Democrat on the Judiciary Committee. "Republicans are claiming that Kavanaugh was nothing more than a paper pusher who told President Bush what was for lunch. That’s false, not to mention ridiculous."

Grassley said Democrats are just trying to stall Kavanaugh's confirmation by demanding scores of emails that won't provide any real insight into the judge's legal views. Grassley wants the Judiciary Committee to vote on Kavanaugh's nomination this fall and sent its recommendation to the full Senate for a vote before the Nov. 6 election.

"These documents are both the least relevant to Judge Kavanaugh’s legal thinking and the most sensitive to the Executive Branch," Grassley said. "The Staff Secretary is the inbox and outbox to the Oval Office. Passing through the Staff Secretary’s office are a wide range of communications: from requests for flying the flag at half-mast to the daily lunch menu to draft speeches to sensitive national security papers."

Grassley said it would waste months on a "taxpayer-funded fishing expedition" to review millions of pages that crossed Kavanaugh's desk while he was staff secretary.

"This is not about anything other than obstruction – to bury us in millions and millions of pages of paper, so we cannot have a confirmation vote on Judge Kavanaugh this year," Grassley said.

Kavanaugh would replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who is retiring from the court on Tuesday. The court is in summer recess but will reconvene on October 1st with only eight members unless a new justice is confirmed by then.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Senate Republicans are trying to "fool" senators by touting the volume of pages produced about Kavanaugh.

"Senate Republicans and the White House are going to unprecedented lengths to withhold Judge Kavanaugh’s full record from public view, raising the obvious question, 'What are they hiding?' " Schumer said. "When it comes to the judge’s record, the public may see quantity, but not quality."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said most Democrats have already made clear that they oppose Kavanaugh, so the documents don't really matter to them. Most Democrats view Kavanaugh as too conservative on issues such as abortion, gun control, and government regulation.

"No matter how many documents are produced, many of our Democratic colleagues are making it abundantly clear they will never support his nomination. Never," McConnell said.

While the dispute continues, senators already have access to 307 opinions Kavanaugh wrote during his past 12 years as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. They also can read hundreds more court opinions he joined in on, and 6,168 pages he submitted in response to a questionnaire from the Judiciary Committee.

Grassley said the committee expects to soon receive up to 1 million more pages of documents – released on a rolling basis – from Kavanaugh's time in the White House counsel's office and working for the now-defunct Office of the Independent Counsel.

Kavanaugh worked as an associate independent counsel for Ken Starr, whose investigation of Bill and Hillary Clinton's financial dealings uncovered the Monica Lewinsky scandal that led to Bill Clinton's impeachment by the House in 1998. Clinton was ultimately acquitted by the Senate.

To cope with the sheer volume of documents, both Democrats and Republicans on the Judiciary Committee will be able to hire extra staff to help review Kavanaugh's papers. Senators and their staffs also will use special technology-assisted review software for the first time to allow them to search quickly through Kavanaugh's records to find the most relevant documents.

That means senators don't have to actually read 1 million-plus pages.

"The committee will use sophisticated technology to conduct a thorough review," Grassley said.



















