As a small business owner, have you ever said, “I want to quit my job!” ... even though it’s your own company? Every small-business owner feels that way from time to time. We need some inspiration to refill our motivation tanks.
I’m a big fan of inspirational quotations. They remind me of truths I know but may have forgotten and pick me up when I’m feeling a bit overwhelmed.
Archive: Rhonda Abrams' columns
If you’re struggling in your small business, perhaps one or two of the following quotes will inspire you, too:
“One thing is certain in business. You and everyone around you will make mistakes.” — Richard Branson
“I've missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I've lost almost 300 games. 26 times I've been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I've failed over and over and over again in my life and that is why I succeed.” — Michael Jordan
“At the point in life where your talents meet the needs of the world is where God wants you to be.” — Albert Schweitzer
“Never allow a person to tell you no who doesn’t have the power to say yes.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
“You may encounter many defeats but you must not be defeated.” — Maya Angelou
“New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings.” — Lao Tzu
“Every exit is an entry somewhere else.” — Tom Stoppard
“How you climb a mountain is more important than reaching the top.” — Yvon Chouinard
“The road to success is always under construction.” — Lily Tomlin
“Do not let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do.” — John Wooden
“In walking, just walk. In sitting, just sit. Above all, don't wobble.” — Yun-Men
“I don’t focus on what I’m up against. I focus on my goals and I try to ignore the rest.” — Venus Williams
“Life is not always a matter of holding good cards but sometimes playing a poor hand well.” — Jack London
“Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did.” — Mark Twain
“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
“If you don't paddle your own canoe, you don't move.” — Katharine Hepburn
“Out of clutter, find simplicity. From discord, find harmony. In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.” — Albert Einstein’s three rules of work
“A really important part of competition is coming back, trying to do it better the second time than you did the first.” — Brian Boitano
“You may be disappointed if you fail, but you are doomed if you don’t try.” — Beverly Sills
“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” — Dolly Parton
“I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” — Thomas Edison
“You don’t learn to walk by following rules. You learn by doing and falling over.” — Richard Branson
"Getting fired from Apple was the best thing that could have ever happened to me. The heaviness of being successful was replaced by the lightness of being a beginner again. It freed me to enter one of the most creative periods of my life." — Steve Jobs
“If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.” — Will Rogers
“To fly, we have to have resistance.” — Maya Lin
"It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you'll do things differently." — Warren Buffett
"Confidence is 99% of what it is you do. . . . Instead of getting up to the plate and wondering if I’m going to hit the ball (I would say) I wonder where I want to hit the ball. Suddenly, I was a hitter.” — George Clooney, on what he learned from sports
“Do or do not. There is no try.” — Yoda
“Living well is the best revenge.” — George Herbert
Rhonda Abrams is the author of Six-Week Start Up, just released in its fourth edition. Connect with her on Facebook, and Twitter through the handle @RhondaAbrams. Register for her free business tips newsletter at PlanningShop.com.
The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.