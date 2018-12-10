Ap Britain Royal Wedding I Ent Gbr
Sarah Ferguson arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018.
Steve Parsons/AP

Sarah Ferguson turned heads at the royal wedding of her daughter, Princess Eugenie Friday thanks to her outfit of choice and her big entrance.

The Duchess of York arrived and pointed animatedly at the crowd as she exited her vehicle. She opted for a dress designed by local Windsor company Emma Louise Design with a vintage Manolo Blahnik bag.

But it was Fergie's winged hat that sparked memes on social media, with people comparing her to Wonder Woman and fictional objects like the Golden Snitch from "Harry Potter."

Here are some of the best reactions.

One viewer warned, "Not quite sure what's going on with Fergie's hat but if the wind doesn't take it it will probably fly off on its own... #goldensnitch"

"Yep, definitely found the snitch," another tweeted.

"Fergie’s hat is going to escape and rejoin the game of Quiditch!" another joked.

"And the mother of the bride stole a hat from... Wonder Woman?!"

"Nice to see Fergie paying tribute to the Honda Gold Wing at the #RoyalWedding"

"Fergie reminds me of someone today #RoyalWedding"

"Fergie's alive!!!!!" another tweeted with a comparison pic.

Gallery: Britain's Princess Eugenie through the years
01 / 33
Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are engaged. Princess Eugenie is the daughter of the queen's son Prince Andrew of York and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. USA TODAY looks at princess through the years.
02 / 33
Princess Eugenie wears a ring containing a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds as she poses with Jack Brooksbank in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London after they announced their engagement, in London, Britain.
03 / 33
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace. They are to marry at St George`s Chapel in Windsor Castle in the autumn this year.
04 / 33
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were introduced by friends during a ski break in Verbier, Switzerland.The wedding will take place at George's Chapel in Windsor.
05 / 33
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017.
06 / 33
Princess Eugenie of York and Ellie Goulding attend the Brooklyn Nets Vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2017 in New York City.
07 / 33
Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (L) and her boyfriend Jack Brooksbank (R) attending the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. Princess Eugenie, a granddaughter of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, is to marry her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank at the same wedding venue as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Autumn of 2018, Buckingham Palace announced on January 22, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Justin TALLISJUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_XG3NI
08 / 33
Princess Eugenie, right, and Jack Brooksbank pose for photographers upon arrival at the Serpentine Party in London, Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
09 / 33
Princess Eugenie waves to the crowd as she arrives to attend a Christmas day church service in Sandringham, England, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. A heavy cold is keeping Queen Elizabeth II from attending the traditional Christmas morning church service near her Sandringham estate.
10 / 33
Britain's Princess Eugenie of York arrives for the Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, west of London, on March 27, 2016.
11 / 33
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice in watch the Queen's horse in the final race as they attend Ladies Day on day 3 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2015 in Ascot, England.
12 / 33
Britain's Princess Beatrice, right, and Princess Eugenie look at exhibits at the 2016 Chelsea Flower Show in central London, Monday, May 23, 2016.
13 / 33
Princess Eugenie Windsor, Princess Beatrice Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York hold hands in the parade ring on day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2015 in Ascot, England.
14 / 33
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York (L), Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (C), Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (R) leave after attending a national service of thanksgiving for the 90th birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London on June 10, 2016.
15 / 33
Sarah Ferguson (L) and HRH Princess of York Eugenie attend Annual Charity Day Hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC at BGC Partners, INC on September 11, 2014 in New York City.
16 / 33
Princess Eugenie of York (C) watches from the Royal Box on Centre Court prior to the women's singles final of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 05 July 2014. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
17 / 33
Princess Eugenie of York in SoHo on November 18, 2013 in New York City.
18 / 33
Princess Eugenie (L) and Princess Beatrice attend day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2013.
19 / 33
Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie of York attend the Novak Djokovic Foundation London gala dinner at The Roundhouse on July 8, 2013 in London, England.
20 / 33
Members of the British royal family (L-R) Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Princess Eugenie of York watch the fly-past on the balcony at Buckingham Palace following the Queen's Birthday parade, 'Trooping the Colour,' in central London on June 15, 2013.
21 / 33
Princess Beatrice of York, left, and Princess Eugenie of York, right, pose for the media during a promotion event for the Great Britain MINI Tour 2013 at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2013.
22 / 33
From left, Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice arrive for the Valentino Master of Couture Party on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2012, in London.
23 / 33
Princess Beatrice of York (L), Princess Eugenie of York (C) and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) watch the action from the royal balcony during the Investec Derby, at the start of the weekend marking the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations, at Epsom Racecourse on June 2, 2012 in Epsom, England.
24 / 33
Princess Eugenie and Queen Elizabeth II accept flowers from children outside Sandringham Church after the traditional Christmas Day service at Sandringham on December 25, 2011 in King's Lynn, England.
25 / 33
Britain's Prince Andrew, center, and his daughters Britain's Princess Eugenie, left, and Britain's Princess Beatrice leave Westminster Abbey at the Royal Wedding in London Friday, April, 29, 2011.
26 / 33
(L-R) Princess Beatrice of York, Dutchess of York Sarah Ferguson and princess Eugenie of York arrive at the U.S. premiere of Apparition's "The Young Victoria" held at the Pacific Grove Theaters on December 3, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
27 / 33
British Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, centre, seen with her daughters, Princess Beatrice, left and Princess Eugenie, right, arrive at the World Premiere of 'The Young Victoria', in London, Tuesday, March 3, 2009.
28 / 33
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie arrive at the Form Menswear launch at Harrods Department store on October 2, 2008 in London, England.
29 / 33
From left, Princess Eugenie, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after they took part in the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, Saturday June 16, 2007.
30 / 33
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and her daughters Princess Beatrice, left, and Princess Eugenie arrive for world premiere of 'Harry Potter and the Socerer's Stone at the Odeon Cinema in Leicester Square in London, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2001.
31 / 33
Britain's Duchess of York with her daughters Princess Eugenie, left and Princess Beatrice, right in Verbier, Switzerland, Wednesday morning April 17, 1996 where they are on a skiing holiday.
32 / 33
Prince William, 12, right and Prince Harry, 10, left, along with younger cousins Princess Beatrice 6, center right, and Princess Eugenie, 4, at the exclusive Klosters ski resort in Switzerland Wednesday Jan.4, 1995.
33 / 33
Princess Eugenie (R) kisses her mother, the Duchess of York, as they pose for photographers in Klosters December 29, the first day of their skiing holidays.
