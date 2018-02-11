WASHINGTON — The White House used the wildly popular "Game of Thrones" series Friday to tout its new Iran sanctions – with President Donald Trump as the star and Twitter as the medium, of course.

"Sanctions are coming," blared a tweet from the president's account on Friday, using a similar font as the HBO show and tweaking its ominous "Winter is Coming" mantra. The tweet featured an extra-large photo of Trump, looking somber and dramatic.

HBO was not amused. "We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes," the cable network said in a statement to CNBC.

Trump's missive was aimed at drawing attention to his administration's plans to snap back more than 700 sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities – including its national oil company – aimed at strangling Iran's economy and forcing the regime into new negotiations over its ballistic missile program and its support for terrorist groups.

But the president's tweet drew some ridicule on social media, including a gif of the Wildling character Ygritte with the caption: "You know nothing, Donald Trump" in reference to Jon Snow. Another "Game of Thrones"-styled photo of special counsel Robert Mueller clapped back with the caption "Mueller is coming."

More: Top Trump officials say new U.S. sanctions will choke Iran's economy

Fixed that for you <3 pic.twitter.com/OxTmAhqTIO — Yordan Tsalov (@YordanTsa) November 2, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com