Edward C. Baig

The expensive Samsung Galaxy Note9 phablet I used as my main smartphone on a recent South Beach family vacation makes the rival iPhone X look small in all but price. That is at least until Apple, if speculation proves true, unveils its supersized iPhone at its media event on Sept 12.

We’ll know about new iPhones soon enough. In the meantime, the latest Note is a handsome, snappy, physically imposing device, with the kind of stunning display – an edge-to-edge notch-free 6.4 inches in this case – I’ve come to expect from Samsung.

Pack in exceedingly generous storage capacities (128 GB or 512 GB, which you can take up to a full terabyte with an optional microSD card), and a huge battery that won’t make you hunt for a power outlet, even when a long summer day turns dark and Samsung has produced a phone with very little to quibble about. I’ve enjoyed using it.

Good as it is, though, I wouldn’t call this an exciting phone, or one you have to run out and buy, unless you’re overdue for an upgrade. Note9 represents an incremental update without the buzz associated with the long-rumored foldable smartphone that Samsung’s South Korea-based mobile chief DJ Koh told CNBC could finally be revealed this fall. For now, details are sketchy.

It’s more natural to compare the Note9 to Samsung’s other most recent top-shelf Android flagships, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ that came out in late February, and that, depending on storage capacities cost several hundred dollars less. All three phones have superb cameras; the Note9 getting a few fresh AI-driven photo tricks that the company hopes will be one of the main drivers to get you to spend at least $1000. (You can pay as much as $1250 for the Note9 with 512GB.)

Therein lies the rub. A grand or more is one hefty price to pay for any smartphone, even one this solid. Of course, you can say the same for the iPhone X, which despite its lofty sum became Apple’s bestselling iPhone since its release. If Android is your preference, and price is indeed no object, go for it, because this is Samsung’s best phone, and the best Android smartphone on the market.

It’s not best by a country mile, though, especially if you can’t make good use of the S Pen stylus that is the Note’s main differentiating feature compared to the S9’s. And other features here have become staples on other Samsung’s, from fast wireless charging to, yes, Samsung’s (meh) Bixby digital assistant. And yes there's still a standard headphone jack too.

Here are my chief takeaways now that I’ve spent a few weeks with the Note9.

A more versatile S Pen

The S Pen is yellow in one version of the Galaxy Note9.

Samsung

I’ve never been a heavy user of the S Pen that you can employ to draw or sketch, reveal a cursor when you hover over the screen, or even translate text from one language to another. But the pen is a big deal for Note diehards.

And even I found it useful at times to jot down a quick handwritten note on the otherwise dark lock screen. My ocean blue test device has a yellow S Pen, which matches the default ink color when you draw, a small but nice aesthetic. (The pen is lavender on other models).

I also came to appreciate the S Pen’s newest feature: it doubles as a Bluetooth remote control. You can use it to run a presentation, browse in Chrome, or pause a YouTube video. I mostly used it in Florida, though, as a sometimes handy remote for the camera.

A long press of a button on the pen launches the app. A double-click switches the front camera to the rear and back. When taking selfies, I often held the phone in my left hand and pressed the button to shoot the picture with my right.

Samsung says the S Pen fully charges in less than 40 seconds when in its slot, with Bluetooth features able to standby for up to a half hour or 200 button clicks per full charge.

New camera tricks

The camera in the Galaxy Note9 can warn you if a subject blinked.

Edward C. Baig

I’ve admired the cameras in Samsung phones through several generations of Galaxy devices. Same here. One new photo feature on the Note9 is “flaw detection,” which warns you if a subject blinked, the lens was smudged, the backlighting was a mess, or the image was blurry. In other words, you’re prompted to reshoot under such circumstances, though the truth is, I didn’t see many of these warnings.

Another new camera feature, the “scene optimizer,” analyzes an environment or subject to determine which of 20 scene categories they fit into: a person, dog, beach, food, landscape, waterfalls, among them. A tiny symbol on the display reveals which category Samsung chooses. Based on the scene, the camera accordingly adjusts the brightness, white balance, contrast and so on.

It sometimes takes a beat longer than you’d like before the camera identifies a scene, but the symbol was usually right, with the camera properly able to distinguish trees from other greenery. The real test, though, is what the pictures look like. On that score, I was generally happy. Colors were typically vibrant; the photos crisp, as this picture of my son shows.

This picture of Samuel Baig was taken in Miami Beach with the Galaxy Note9.

Edward C. Baig

Water resistant and yet

This is what happens when the Note9 detects moisture.

Edward C. Baig

As with other Samsung phones, the Note9 is water and dust resistant so I didn’t think twice about bringing it to the beach to take pictures. Oddly, though, I got a message to unplug the charger because moisture had been detected--but only after I’d returned to an air-conditioned apartment. I had to wait until both the charger and USB-C port were dry.

DeX didn’t quite mark the spot

I admittedly didn’t test the DeX feature that lets you connect the phone to a TV or monitor to create a kind of pseudo -desktop PC-like environment until I returned from vacation, though some of you will get the most utility out of the feature when you’re indeed out on the road and don't want to schlep an actual computer, And with the Note9, you can ditch the optional DeX dock that used to be required.

You will need an HDMI to USB-C cable or adapter, and Samsung recommends its own—and in fact, I couldn’t get DeX to work with an adapter laying around my office. But even with Samsung’s own adapter I ran into issues—DeX started up, stopped, started up again, stopped. I had better luck with a colleague’s loaner Note9.

When everything is working properly, you can use the Note9 as a not-very-good trackpad or virtual keyboard to control whatever desktop apps are on the screen, which means you may want to use a real Bluetooth mouse or keyboard anyhow, somewhat defeating the purpose of DeX in the first place. Using the S Pen, you can also use the Note9 to draw on the bigger screen.

There is some value of course to having videos or other content play on that larger display, and it’s important to point out that you can also use the phone as you normally would, while playing other content on the monitor. But for my purposes anyway, I’m not quite sold on DeX.

I am sold on the Note9 itself, even if this impressive newcomer doesn't break a ton of new ground. Sold, that is, if you have ample room in your budget and it's been awhile since you've updated your phone.

