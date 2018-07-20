Public health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak in 26 states linked to raw turkey.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 90 people have been infected with the outbreak strain.

No deaths have been reported, but 40 people have been sent to the hospital.

The 26 states where cases were reported are Alaska, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The CDC said the strain is linked to raw turkey products from multiple sources, including dog food containing raw turkey. Officials said they haven't identified a single, common supplier tied to the turkey products.

However, the agency is not advising stores to stop selling raw turkey products. Also, consumers can continue to eat properly cooked turkey products.

The CDC said consumers should wash their hands, make sure any raw turkey is cooked thoroughly, and to carefully wash areas where raw turkey is handled. They're also telling dog owners to avoid raw food diets.

The most common symptoms of salmonella — appearing 12 to 72 hours after exposure — include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. The illness usually lasts between four and seven days, said the CDC.

