PHOENIX — The Facebook ad made a direct, if innocuous, appeal.

Days after two Glendale teenagers died in a murder-suicide in February 2016, a group identified as LGBT United sought to "protect the memory of the victims of hate."

The ad mentioned the deaths of May Kieu and Dorothy Dutiel at Independence High School and said, "This heart-breaking incident is all over the news and the comments are disgusting! Homophobes use the incident as a proof that love is a sin!"

A month later, other Facebook ads from LGBT United that ran nationwide rebuked politicians who "keep giving empty promises in order to win votes" and noted "hateful comments from the Hillary (Clinton) supporters about Bernie Sanders."

The bogus group's Facebook ads were part of a broader campaign, congressional Democrats say, funded by Russian interests and designed to foment discontent.

On Thursday, Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee released about 3,500 advertisements purchased on Facebook between 2015 and 2017 and traced to Russians.

"It doesn't surprise me that Arizona is pulled into this. They know when it comes to a certain level of propaganda and wedge issues, it has worked effectively here in Arizona," said U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., who is not on the committee. "Also, we are a swing state, so it makes sense they would target us."

Gallego said he thinks the Senate and House Democrats are determined to do something about preventing similar ads in the future, and noted that Facebook could face a lawsuit over its practices.

Phuong Kieu declined to discuss the ads that invoked her sister, but indicated anything involving that matter was a source of renewed grief.

"What happened to my sister has become a public matter and unfortunately, humans can't leave the dead alone if it can benefit them," she wrote in an email. "My family lost May that day and we don't want to talk about this loss and pain anymore."

Facebook promises to do better

In a statement Thursday, Facebook acknowledged the company failed to sufficiently police its ads in 2016, but promised to do better.

"In the run-up to the 2016 elections, we were focused on the kinds of cybersecurity attacks typically used by nation states, for example phishing and malware attacks," the statement said. "And we were too slow to spot this type of information operations interference. Since then, we’ve made important changes to prevent bad actors from using misinformation to undermine the democratic process.

"This will never be a solved problem because we’re up against determined, creative and well-funded adversaries. But we are making steady progress."

At least 18 Facebook ads, apparently paid in Russian rubles, specifically targeted Arizona audiences; many others were seen by broad audience types across the country, including Arizona. Overall, the suspicious ads on Facebook and Instagram were seen by more than 140 million people in the U.S.

Their effect in Arizona and nationally is less clear.

Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, won the national popular vote and finished within 3½ percentage points of Republican Donald Trump in Arizona, the best showing for a Democrat since then-President Bill Clinton carried the state in 1996. Still, Trump won the White House by carrying enough states to win the Electoral College.

Many of the ads, including some targeted to Arizona audiences, have been linked to the Internet Research Agency, described as a Russian troll farm. In February, Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 elections, indicted the Internet Research Agency and 13 Russians working for it on charges of criminally interfering in the election.

After seeking sympathy for the gay and lesbian community after the Glendale shooting in February 2016, LGBT United had other ads a month later that played up friction between Clinton and Sanders supporters ostensibly over a coloring book.

"There is a new coloring book calling 'Buff Bernie: A coloring Book for Berniacs' is full of very attractive doodles of Bernie Sanders in muscle poses," the ad says in slightly fractured English.

"The author of the book said that she wanted people to stop taking this whole thing too serious. The coloring is something that suits for all people. I totally agree with her! I've recently heard some hateful comments from the Hillary supporters about Bernie Sanders and his supporters, so I really love the idea of this color book. I think that Bernie would love it!"

The March 24 ad ran two days after Arizona held its Democratic primary. Clinton won the state easily but dropped contests in Idaho and Utah and lost ground to the Vermont upstart, who carried his campaign through all of the primaries.

Another ad from LGBT United that ran about the same time — and was targeted in Glendale — vaguely condemned the status quo but didn't mention anyone in particular.

"Despite our race, religion, gender, age, education, sexual orientation and beliefs, we are all HUMANS," the ad's text said.

"In the midst of the presidential race, all what politicians dream about is money. They keep giving empty promises in order to win votes. And this is our friendly reminder for the candidates: we are the ones who elect them. We don't deserve having problems with employment, marriage, child birth etc ... We all deserve the right to be accepted."

Audience counted in the millions

Some of the ads were shared or liked more than a hundred times. The Sanders coloring-book ad generated less than 50 responses at the time of the screen grab shared by House Democrats.

Jonathan Albright, research director for the the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University, analyzed the Russian ads on social media and says that when comments and individual reactions are factored in, the Russian messages reached an audience counted in the millions.

In June, Arizona was among a handful of states targeted with a series of ads presumably intended to stoke racial resentment.

"The Original Statue of Liberty presented to the U.S. was a Statue of a..."Black Woman," read the ad from a Facebook account identified as Black Edification. It depicted the Statue of Liberty and what appears to be a statue of an African-American woman striking a similar pose.

The ad claimed that France originally offered a statue "to pay homage to the slaves whom were brought here by force."

Another ad noted Jesus Christ looked more like a contemporary Middle-Easterner than the painted "White Jesus."

If those ads, also linked to Russians, were intended to have a political effect on their targeted audience, they largely bypassed the most competitive states in the presidential election. Of the 10 states they appeared in, only Florida was seen as up for grabs at the time. Arizona continued to become competitive throughout the year.

In September, a different ad appeared in Arizona touting a message that had more political potency.

It apparently aimed to stoke the ongoing debate over illegal immigration and border security.

An ad from an account identified as Secured Borders said simply, "Every man should stand for our borders! Join!" It included a picture of a rusted yellow sign that read, "No invaders allowed."

The ad, targeted to people with an interest in the Second Amendment, the National Rifle Association and Trump's candidacy, tapped into Trump's aggressive border-control message and may have found an especially receptive audience in Arizona.

The ad identified Secured Borders as a news and media website. A screenshot shows it had been liked 135,000 times, though it is unclear how many of those came from Arizona.

The ads from Secured Borders were traced to Russia as early as March 2016 and at least some media outlets noted it even as the ads continued to appear on Facebook into the fall.

The Russian-linked ads didn't end with the campaign or pander only to border hawks.

In February 2017, Arizona was mentioned in an ad from an account named Brown Power, another fake group that purported to speak for Latino interests.

"How can we be illegal on our own land? The United States unfairly took from Mexico what is now the Southwest of the country in the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo that ended the Mexican-U.S. War," the ad says. "The ceded territory included what is now Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California, and parts of Colorado, Nevada and Utah."

