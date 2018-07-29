GTY 963760790 A POL GOV USA DC
Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and current lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters at the White House May 30.
Alex Wong, Getty Images

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, lashed out Sunday at Michael Cohen, Trump's former fixer, branding him a "pathological manipulator, liar."

Cohen recorded conversations he had with Trump and others, and the recordings are now in the hands of federal investigators. Giuliani claimed Sunday the recordings contained no evidence that implicated the president in illegal activity.

"These tapes completely demonstrate the president did nothing wrong," Giuliani said on "Fox News Sunday."

Giuliani contended that Cohen is obviously out to hurt his former client.

More: Michael Cohen tapes: Here's what we know about the secret recordings

More: The Bubble: It will take more than Cohen to bring down Trump, conservatives say

More: Donald Trump denies all, attacking Mueller and Cohen over Russia probe

Cohen is reportedly ready to tell prosecutors that then-candidate Trump knew all about son Donald Trump Jr.'s 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer.

According to Giuliani, Cohen said he was in a room with Trump, his son, and others in which the meeting with the lawyer — who Trump Jr. believed had dirt on Hillary Clinton — was discussed.

Per Giuliani, Trump and other participants in that alleged meeting claim it did not occur, and that Cohen has provided different dates for the discussion.

Further, Giuliani said the discussion is not on tape.

Sam Nunberg, a former Trump campaign aide, said Sunday on "Meet The Press" that he sided with the Trumps over Cohen.

"If you're asking me who do I believe, the president or Michael Cohen, with what Michael Cohen may say – for instance when Michael Cohen says, now, that the president knew about the Russia meeting in advance – I would believe Don Jr. and the president, in light of learning that Michael was taping conversations, the way Michael was conducting himself behind the scenes and in front of all of us," Nunberg said.

Still, Nunberg noted that Trump would have known about the Russia lawyer meeting "under normal circumstances." 

One Cohen tape that has surfaced reflects him and Trump in a 2016 discussion that appears to concern a woman who claimed to have had an affair with Trump.

Giuliani told Fox he has hired technicians to determine if someone tampered with the tape, which cuts off abruptly. He again said the tape does not show Trump breaking the law.

That tape is also the only one Cohen has with Trump himself on it. Giuliani said there are about 11 or 12 other Cohen tapes in which others discuss the president and members of his family.

Giuliani also confirmed that Trump and Cohen have formally severed legal ties.

Giuliani's and Trump's opinions of Cohen have evolved in recent months, as the former fixer has been dragged into the public eye over his work for Trump. As recently as May, Giuliani called Cohen "an honest, honorable lawyer."

Now, he's a "liar."

The difference, Giuliani said Sunday, is that he has since learned that Cohen secretly taped clients, including Trump.

Calling it a "dis-barrable offense," Giuliani told CBS' "Face The Nation" that "I did not know that he taped conversations surreptitiously."

Trump himself jumped on the anti-Cohen bandwagon Sunday, as he retweeted a former Cohen defense of Donald Trump, Jr., regarding the Russia meeting.

"So proud of @DonaldJTrumpJr for being open, honest and transparent to the American people," Cohen had tweeted in July of 2017. "This nonsense needs to stop!" 

Cohen's laywer, Lanny Davis, said his client is telling the truth about Trump, and wants to get his story out.

Michael Cohen: Trump's personal lawyer in the spotlight
01 / 06
In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen appears in front of members of the media after a closed door meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Federal agents carrying court-authorized search warrants have seized documents from Cohen according to a statement from Cohens attorney, Stephen Ryan. He says that the search warrants were executed by the office of the U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York but they are in part related to special counsel Robert Muellers investigation.
02 / 06
The actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, performs at the Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale strip club on March 9, 2018 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Stephanie Clifford who claims to have had an affair with President Trump has filed a suit against him in an attempt to nullify a nondisclosure deal with Trump attorney Michael Cohen days before Trump's 2016 presidential victory.
03 / 06
Michael Cohen's lawyer David Schwartz appeared on Megyn Kelly TODAY on March 29, 2018 to discuss the Stormy Daniels lawsuit against President Trump and her attorney's motion to depose Trump and Cohen. Schwartz called the case "completely frivolous."
04 / 06
Michael Cohen, right, President Donald Trump's personal attorney walks with his attorney Stephen M. Ryan, center, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 24, 2017, after an interview with the House Intelligence Committee.
05 / 06
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, steps out of a cab during his arrival on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 19, 2017. Cohen testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed session.
06 / 06
(L to R) Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for National Security Advisor, Michael Cohen, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and special counsel to Donald Trump, and former Texas Governor Rick Perry talk with each other in the lobby at Trump Tower, December 12, 2016, in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team were in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration.

Negotiations continue over Trump-Mueller meeting

Also on Sunday, Giuliani also said he is still in talks with special counsel Robert Mueller about possible testimony from Trump.

"We have an outstanding offer to them," Giuliani said.

The two sides have been negotiating all year, even after Trump changed legal teams and Mueller pursued indictments of Russian officials accused to seeking to interfere in the 2016 elections.

Mueller, who has led the Justice Department's probe into Russian meddling, is also looking into any links between the Russians and the Trump presidential campaign.The probe is also scrutinizing whether Trump sought to obstruct justice by firing FBI director James Comey in 2017 and otherwise undermining other Justice Department officials.

At one time, Giuliani said he hoped to make a final decision on whether or not Trump testifies by July 4.

On Sunday, Giuliani told CBS that talks since have been interrupted by other issues, including the Cohen matter and Mueller's prosecution of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. His trial is scheduled to begin this week.

The parties have been "distracted by all kinds of things," Giuliani said.

Rudy Giuliani: Former New York City Mayor
01 / 16
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during the 2016 Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Giuliani endorsed and campaigned with then-candidate Donald Trump. In April 2018, Giuliani joined the legal team defending President Trump in the special counsel's Russia investigation.
02 / 16
Then-President-elect Donald Trump, right, and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani pose for photographs as Giuliani arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. on Nov. 20, 2016.
03 / 16
In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001 file photo, New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, center, leads New York Gov. George Pataki, left, and Sen. Hillary Clinton, D-N.Y., on a tour of the site of the World Trade Center disaster. While stumping for Donald Trump in Ocala, Fla., on Oct. 12, 2016, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani accused Hillary Clinton of falsely claiming to have been in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. It isn't clear what Giuliani was talking about. On many occasions, Clinton has described being in Washington, where Congress was in session, on Sept. 11 when hijacked jets began striking the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Flights were still grounded on Sept. 12, 2001, but Clinton traveled to New York City the next day aboard a federal plane. There, she circled the smoldering World Trade Center in a helicopter, then toured ground zero with Giuliani and Pataki.
04 / 16
President Bush greets New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, left, and Governor of New York George Pataki, right, at McGuire Air Force Base, N.J.,, Sept. 14, 2001. On Sept. 11, when asked to predict the death toll, Giuliani answered with his heart rather than his head: "The number of casualties will be more than any of us can bear ultimately." Giuliani went to scores of funerals in the awful days that followed.
05 / 16
President Bush, center, New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, left, and New York Governor George Pataki, second from left, Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., second from right, and New York City Fire Commissioner Thomas Van Essen, right, look toward the fallen buildings during a tour of the World Trade Center, Sept. 14, 2001 in New York.
06 / 16
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson (L) and Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani visit the South Tower Refecting Pool during memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2014 in New York City to mark the 13th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people at the World Trade Center, Pentagon and on Flight 93.
07 / 16
Former NYC Mayor Rudolph Giuliani looks over the museum exhibits a day prior to the opening of the National September 11 Memorial Museum on May 14, 2014 in New York.
08 / 16
New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani was named Time magazine's Person of the Year in this cover picture released on Dec. 23, 2001. The magazine's editors chose Giuliani "for having more faith in us than we had in ourselves, for being brave when required and rude where appropriate and tender without being trite, for not sleeping and not quitting and not shrinking from the pain all around him."
09 / 16
Conservative evangelical leader Pat Robertson (R) announces his endorsement of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani for the Republican presidential nomination at the National Press Club November 7, 2007 in Washington, DC. Robertson said he selected Giuliani partially based on the former mayor's assurance that he will nominate Supreme Court justices who would rule similar to conservative justices Antonin Scalia and Samuel Alito.
10 / 16
Republican presidential hopefuls (L-R) former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani participate in a televised debate on Jan. 24, 2008 in Boca Raton, Fla. before the Florida primary on Jan. 29.
11 / 16
Republican presidential hopeful, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, speaks at the Republican Party of Sarasota County Lincoln Day Dinner in Sarasota, Fla. Jan. 25, 2008.
12 / 16
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani lets out a hearty laugh as he signs a copy of his book, "Leadership" at a breakfast reception before he spoke at the 2007 New Hampshire Republican State Committee annual meeting held at the Palace Theatre in Manchester, NH on Jan. 27, 2007. At the time, Giuliani was considering a 2008 presidential run. At right is Giuliani's wife, Judith.
13 / 16
New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani smiles as he takes a break during his final live radio show in this Dec. 28, 2001, file photo at his City Hall office in New York. After eight years of taking calls from New Yorkers on his weekly radio show, Giuliani's term as mayor expired less than four months after the 9/11 attacks.
14 / 16
Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, left, gestures as he announces that New York City appears to be leading the nation's fight against crime on Jan. 5, 1997 at a New York City police precinct. Figures for early 1996 showed a 10.5 percent drop compared to the 3 percent nationwide decrease.
15 / 16
New York Mayor-elect Rudolph Giuliani hugs his wife Donna as a supporter holds a newspaper with a headline declaring Giuliani the city's new mayor at his victory celebration in New York on Nov. 3, 1993.
16 / 16
Andrew Giuliani, left, helps pour champagne on his father New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani in the Yankees clubhouse after Game 6 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium in New York, Oct. 26, 1996. The Yankees won Game 6 3-2 to clinch the World Series.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com