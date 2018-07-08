Here's a job barbecue lovers might want to sink their teeth into: Reynolds Wrap announced its search for a Chief Grilling Officer, a temporary gig where one person spends two weeks eating barbecue around the United States.

That lucky worker and a guest will receive a $10,000 stipend, plus pre-paid travel and lodging.

During the two-week period, the Chief Grilling Officer will visit U.S. cities known for barbecue, studying grilling techniques and capturing dishes to publish on the company's website and social media channels.

"We're looking for a truly passionate grilling enthusiast to lead the way across the country and discover hidden grilling gems," said Brienne Neisewander, brand director for Foil at Reynolds Consumer Products, in a statement.

Reynolds is accepting applications for the position on its website through August 13.

