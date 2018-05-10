Republican Senator Steve Daines said he plans to attend his daughter's wedding in Montana on Saturday, the same day the Senate may vote to confirm nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Daines said he will walk his daughter down the aisle for her wedding. He also predicted there would be a new Supreme Court justice. (Daines has supported Kavanaugh throughout the process.)

In an interview with CNN, Daines said GOP leaders may hold open the confirmation vote overnight to allow him to return from Montana to Washington to vote.

"We're taking it a day at a time to see what happens," Daines told CNN.

A procedural vote on Kavanaugh is expected to start Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET. If it passes, the Senate could cast their final vote to confirm Kavanaugh as early as Saturday.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com