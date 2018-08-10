Peek inside Norwegian Cruise Line's giant new ship Norwegian Bliss

Kodiak is expecting 31 cruise ships next year, the most vessels the Alaska city has seen in a single year, officials said.

The last cruise ship of the season docked in Kodiak last week, bringing the 2018 total to 19 vessels, the Kodiak Daily Mirror reported last week.

Discover Kodiak Director Aimee Williams said “word is getting out” about what the area has to offer. Kodiak’s size and remote location provides an authentic experience that appeals to visitors, she said.

“People on those ships like the fact that they get to walk into a city that’s not a city,” Williams said. “I think that’s a really neat thing about Kodiak is it’s not built up like other cities are.”

With an increase of cruise ships, thousands more tourists will visit the city of about 6,000 people. Kodiak businesses and attractions are expecting to reap the economic benefits that come with an increase of tourism.

“The museums get huge boosts,” Williams said. “All of the people who are doing shore excursions have a more solid customer base. There’s definitely an impact and the city is making money off them being here.”

The largest cruise ship to dock in Kodiak will also occur next year as Cunard Line’s Queen Elizabeth is scheduled to visit in May, likely bringing more than 2,000 passengers to the city.

