JACKSON, N.J. - Wonder Woman is about to make history in New Jersey.

The DC Comics icon is the inspiration behind Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth, a new ride coming to Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson in 2019.

Wonder Woman is seen outside the Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth ride at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, California. A taller version of the ride comes to Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson next year.

According to a news release from the park, at 17 stories tall Wonder Woman will be the tallest pendulum ride in the world, reaching speeds of 75 mph.

The huge, swinging pendulum sends its 40 riders, spinning in counterclockwise circles with no floor beneath them, more than 170 feet in the air.

Six Flags Great Adventure announced the ride on Thursday morning in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC Entertainment.

Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth, expected to open in late spring 2019, will be located near fellow DC Comics-branded rides such as Batman: The Ride, The Dark Knight, Justice League: Battle for Metropolis and the 2018 addition Cyborg Cyber Spin.

Elsewhere in the park, riders can experience attractions inspired by DC characters including the Joker, Harley Quinn's Crazy Train, Bizarro, Superman: Ultimate Flight and Green Lantern.

Wonder Woman has been a comic book icon since her introduction in 1941.

The character found new heights of mainstream success thanks to her portrayal by Gal Gadot in the DC Extended Universe film franchise, including appearances in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" (2016), her blockbuster "Wonder Woman" solo film (2017) and "Justice League" (2017).

Her next cinematic appearance, "Wonder Woman 1984," is set for release in November 2019.

It was revealed in July that Marlboro native G. Willow Wilson will be the next writer for the "Wonder Woman" comic book series starting in November.

This isn't Wonder Woman's first Six Flags attraction. Wonder Woman: Golden Lasso, a single rail coaster, opened this past spring at Six Flags Fiesta Texas:

