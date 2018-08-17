"The truth is that no one has yet invented or discovered a mode of measurement for the intensity of human belief." -- John Henry Wigmore, Evidence in Trials at Common Law

Retired Supreme Court Justice William Brennan in Washington on Nov. 10, 1994. His 1970 writing on reasonable doubt has shaped future court decisions.

Jurors in the financial fraud trial of Paul Manafort aren't alone in struggling with the meaning of "reasonable doubt." The term is so amorphous that most federal circuit courts refuse to define it.

The Supreme Court in 1970 held 5-3 that the Constitution "protects the accused against conviction except upon proof beyond a reasonable doubt of every fact necessary to constitute the crime with which he is charged."

In his majority opinion, Justice William Brennan noted that the requirement "dates at least from our early years as a nation." Yet neither he nor the concurring or dissenting justices took a stab at defining it.

Most federal and state courts adhere to the "reasonable doubt" standard, but judges have been loathe to define it further. In a 2011 case, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit denied an appeal that was based on a trial court's refusal to impose a definition.

"The term reasonable doubt itself has a self-evident meaning comprehensible to the lay juror," the appeals court ruled. "Most efforts at clarification result in further obfuscation of the concept."

The 11th Circuit, however, took a stab at it for the benefit of jurors. It defines reasonable doubt as "a real doubt, based on your reason and common sense after you've carefully and impartially considered all the evidence in the case."

"Proof beyond a reasonable doubt is proof so convincing that you would be willing to rely and act on it without hesitation in the most important of your own affairs," the court says.

The reasonable doubt standard is used in criminal but not civil trials because the defendant's liberty or even life is at stake. Civil trials require only proof by "a preponderance" of the evidence or by "clear and convincing" evidence.

Justice John Marshall Harlan, concurring in the 1970 Supreme Court case, said the higher standard for criminal trials rests on "a fundamental value determination of our society that it is far worse to convict an innocent man than to let a guilty man go free."

But in his dissent, Justice Hugo Black said the court had never held that the reasonable doubt standard "is either expressly or impliedly commanded by any provision of the Constitution."

