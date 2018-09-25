Disney's Animal Kingdom turns 20
Disney World’s fourth gate, Disney‘s Animal Kingdom, will mark its 20th anniversary on April 22. It’s no coincidence that the conservation-focused park’s birthday falls on Earth Day.
To commemorate the occasion, a new version of its bird show that will incorporate characters from the Pixar movie, "Up." Live, exotic birds will still be the focus, but “Up! A Great Bird Adventure” will add Russell, the plucky 8-year-old Wilderness Explorer who hitched a ride in the film’s balloon-tethered house, and his talking, squirrel-obsessed dog, Dug, to the presentation.
Kicking off May 25, the DinoLand U.S.A. area of the park, which features the time-traveling Dinosaur ride, will welcome Donald Duck, Launchpad McQuack, Daisy Duck, and other characters for Donald's Dino-Bash.
Dinosaurs come back to life in DINOSAUR, a heart-pounding adventure in DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Aboard time-traveling vehicles, guests are whisked back 65 million years on a lurching, twisting journey to save the last dinosaur from extinction. Disney's Animal Kingdom is located at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kent Phillips, photographer)
There will also be conservation presentations and animal enrichment programs throughout the park. And animal experts will be on hand at the Animal Kingdom’s upscale, adventurous restaurant, Tiffins, for a series of themed dinner talks.
Expedition Everest thrills adventurers as it lurches forward and backward through the icy peaks of the Himalayas. But at night, the majestic mountain challenges trekkers to an evening ride revealing breathtaking views of Disney's Animal Kingdom canopied by starlight. (Courtney Di Stasio, photographer)
Each evening, the popular Kilimanjaro Safaris daytime experience is artfully bathed in the glow of sunset with special lighting allowing guests to explore this Disney's Animal Kingdom attraction well into the night. During the expedition, guests can now encounter the nighttime behavior of the wildlife and better tune in to the unique vocalization of the animals. (Todd Anderson, photographer)
Disney's Animal Kingdom's iconic Tree of Life will undergo extraordinary ÒawakeningsÓ throughout each evening as the animal spirits are brought to life by magical fireflies that reveal colorful stories of wonder and enchantment. Projections of nature scenes take on a magical quality as they appear to dramatically emanate from within the Tree of Life. (David Roark, photographer)
At sundown, Kali River Rapids at Disney's Animal Kingdom will reveal more mysterious twists and turns throughout the rainforest with dramatic and drenching fun. This river rapid ride takes guests on a wild ride and tells a story about the important role conservation plays in preserving natural habitats. (David Roark, photographer)
Rivers of Light is an all-new nighttime show at Disney's Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. Rich in symbolism and storytelling, the elaborate theatrical production takes guests on a breathtaking emotional journey -- a visual mix of water, fire, nature and light all choreographed to an original musical score. Rivers of Light will be performed on select nights. (David Roark, photographer)
Festival of the Lion King, the popular, high-energy live musical at Disney's Animal Kingdom combines music, puppetry and pageantry inspired by Disney's animated film classic, "The Lion King." Performed inside the Harambe Theatre, this Broadway-style show is an exciting retelling of the film and immerses the audience in theatrics and classic songs. Disney's Animal Kingdom is located at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Ryan Wendler, photographer)
Disney
Floating mountains grace the sky while exotic plants fill the colorful landscape on Pandora - The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Pandora brings a variety of experiences to the park, including the family friendly Na'vi River Journey attraction, the thrilling Flight of Passage attraction, as well as new food, beverage and merchandise locations. Disney's Animal Kingdom is one of four theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (David Roark, photographer)
Pictured: A scene from Avatar Flight of Passage, a 3-D thrilling adventure on Pandora Ð The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Avatar Flight of Passage offers guests the chance to connect with an avatar and soar on a banshee over Pandora. The journey begins in the queue, as guests get a peek inside a high-tech research lab to view an avatar still in its growth state inside an amnio tank. The room features charts and screens that show just how humans will "connect" with a fully developed avatar for their upcoming flight on a banshee. (Disney Handout)
A family walks through Pandora -- The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
More change is coming to Walt Disney World.

Rafiki’s Planet Watch, part of Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, is closing, according to the Orlando Sentinel and Theme Park Insider.

Some of the attraction's most popular features, including the Conservation Station, petting zoo and an outdoor discovery trail will also close, according to the news sites.

The area will remain open only for cast members working on Disney’s animal-care team.

Oct. 20 is the final day the area will be open to the public.

This news comes only days after Disney announced 19 new attractions and experiences coming to the parks in 2019. It is still unclear what, if anything, will replace Rafiki’s Planet Watch.

Updates to Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean rides
During Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom Park in 2018 new pirates invade Pirates of the Caribbean, interacting with sailing guests who will join the search for Gunpowder Pete. The family-friendly after-hours event offers trick-or-treating, meet and greets with favorite characters in costume, plus the must-see "Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade" and "Happy HalloWishes" fireworks display. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is a special ticket event and takes place on select nights each fall at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
Disney
Disney
The pirate auctioneer at Pirates of the Caribbean now oversees a sale of the townspeopleÕs most prized possessions and goods. In this scene, the familiar redhead figure has switched sides to become a pirate named Redd, whoÕs just pillaged the townÕs rum supply and has something to say about it. Pirates of the Caribbean has been a guest-favorite attraction at Magic Kingdom Park since 1973. (David Roark, photographer)
REDD SAILS INTO DISNEYLAND PARK THIS SUMMER (Anaheim, Calif.) – Arriving this summer at Disneyland Park is a fierce and independent pirate known as Redd. A bit mysterious by nature, Redd travels to various ports throughout the Caribbean—selling rum and collecting coin. Guests may encounter this mysterious pirate in New Orleans Square beginning Friday, June 8, 2018. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN 50TH ANNIVERSARY (March 13, 2017)  Walt Disney poses with sculpted models that were used to create Audio-Animatronics figures for the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, the last Disneyland attraction he personally supervised. Pirates of the Caribbean celebrates its 50th anniversary on Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. Exciting festivities honoring its 50-year legacy begin Thursday, March 16 and include special food offerings, pirate-themed entertainment and appearances by Captain Jack Sparrow. (Disneyland Resort)
Disney
PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN 50TH ANNIVERSARY (March 13, 2017)  Pirates of the Caribbean celebrates its 50th anniversary on Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. Exciting festivities honoring its 50-year legacy begin Thursday, March 16 and include special food offerings, pirate-themed entertainment and appearances by Captain Jack Sparrow. Opened in 1967, the iconic attraction has inspired versions at five Disney Parks worldwide and five film adaptations from the successful Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. (Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland)
PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN 50TH ANNIVERSARY (March 13, 2017)  Walt Disney and Marc Davis, a Disney Legend, animator and artist, have some fun developing the Audio-Animatronics figures for the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction. This was the last Disneyland attraction Walt Disney personally supervised. Pirates of the Caribbean celebrates its 50th anniversary on Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. Exciting festivities honoring its 50-year legacy begin Thursday, March 16 and include special food offerings, pirate-themed entertainment and appearances by Captain Jack Sparrow. (Disneyland Resort)
PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN ADDS NEW MAGIC (Anaheim, Calif.) – The original Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disneyland park, which inspired a global phenomenon and launched a highly popular film franchise, adds new magic in 2018 with a new scene. Fans from the attraction’s early days may hear a familiar voice as a pirate shares the cautionary tale of a cursed treasure as they pass a swashbuckler caught in a booby-trap. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN 50TH ANNIVERSARY (March 13, 2017)  Pirates of the Caribbean celebrates its 50th anniversary on Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. Exciting festivities honoring its 50-year legacy begin Thursday, March 16 and include special food offerings, pirate-themed entertainment and appearances by Captain Jack Sparrow. Opened in 1967, the iconic attraction has inspired versions at five Disney Parks worldwide and five film adaptations from the successful Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. (Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland)
PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN ADDS NEW MAGIC (Anaheim, Calif.) – The original Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disneyland park, which inspired a global phenomenon and launched a highly popular film franchise, adds new magic in 2018 with a new scene. Fans from the attraction’s early days may hear a familiar voice as a pirate shares the cautionary tale of a cursed treasure as they pass a swashbuckler caught in a booby-trap. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
