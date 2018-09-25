Disney's Animal Kingdom turns 20

A family walks through Pandora -- The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Disney

More change is coming to Walt Disney World.

Rafiki’s Planet Watch, part of Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, is closing, according to the Orlando Sentinel and Theme Park Insider.

Some of the attraction's most popular features, including the Conservation Station, petting zoo and an outdoor discovery trail will also close, according to the news sites.

The area will remain open only for cast members working on Disney’s animal-care team.

Oct. 20 is the final day the area will be open to the public.

More: Disney's Animal Kingdom celebrates 20 years

This news comes only days after Disney announced 19 new attractions and experiences coming to the parks in 2019. It is still unclear what, if anything, will replace Rafiki’s Planet Watch.

More: Disney World tickets: Flexible pricing for Orlando theme parks starts in October

More: Looking for a magical meal? This exclusive Disneyland dinner costs $15,000

Updates to Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean rides

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com