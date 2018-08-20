A luminous fireball streaked across the Alabama night sky Friday, setting off NASA sensors and capturing the attention of on-lookers.

The fireball was seen by spectators and NASA cameras around midnight at an altitude of 58 miles above Turkeytown, Alabama. It rocketed across the sky traveling at 53,700 miles per hour before fragmenting 18 miles above the town of Grove Oak, according to NASA officials.

"It was an extremely bright event, seen through partly cloudy skies and triggering every camera and sensor operated by the Meteoroid Environment Office in the region," Bill Cooke of the NASA Meteoroid Environment Office based in Alabama, said in a statement.

Cooke said the fireball was "at least 40 times as bright as the full moon" and was caused by a small asteroid 6 feet, or 2 meters, in diameter.

The size of fireballs can range from 1 cm, about the size of a pea, to two meters and above — although Earth is typically hit with fireballs around 1 meter large. Fireballs are broken off from meteoroids, a type of small asteroid, according to the American Meteor Society.

Around two to three fireballs enter Earth's orbit weekly across the world. But the brighter the fireball, the more the event, according to the American Meteor Society.

Security camera/doorbell camera video of last night's fireball over Alabama at 12:20a CT. From Jason Stricklin, Shannon Stephens, Barry Pender, and Chris Bruner. The meteor was 18 miles over East Alabama moving at 53,700 mph. It fragmented over Grove Oak, in DeKalb County. pic.twitter.com/TVhcqht0RE — James Spann (@spann) August 17, 2018

More: Green fireball captured by photographer in luckiest photobomb ever

More: 'Slow' meteor brings dazzling light show to Detroit area

More: Amazing fireball streaks across New Jersey sky, caught on police dash cam

Follow Lilly Price on Twitter: @lillianmprice

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com