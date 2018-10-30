Vice President Mike Pence, right, prays with Rabbi Loren Jacobs, of Bloomfield Hills' Congregation Shema Yisrael, for the victims and families of those killed in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, at a rally for Republicans in Oakland County, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018.

Tanya Moutzalias, AP

A Michigan campaign stop featuring Vice President Mike Pence set off a social media firestorm after a local rabbi who believes Jesus was the messiah invoked Jesus' name in prayers for victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre.

Rabbi Loren Jacobs leads Shema Yisrael in Bloomfield, a Messianic congregation that follows Jewish law but also believes in the New Testament. The sect is generally rejected by mainstream Jews.

"God of Abraham, God of Isaac, God of Jacob, God and father of my lord and savior Yeshua, Jesus the Messiah, and my God and father, too," Jacobs said in his prayer.

Another local rabbi, Jason Miller, soon posted on Facebook that the directory from the Michigan Board of Rabbis lists more than 60 rabbis.

"The only rabbi they could find to offer a prayer for the 11 Jewish victims in Pittsburgh at the Mike Pence rally was a local Jews for Jesus rabbi?" Miller wrote. "That's pathetic!"

More: ‘Nazis are here again’: He hid in a storeroom during Tree of Life shooting

More: President Trump to visit Pittsburgh after mass killing at synagogue

The liberal Jewish action group Bend the Arc was equally miffed. The group had blasted President Donald Trump in an open letter after the attack, asking Trump not to visit Pittsburgh "until you fully denounce white nationalism." Trump will visit the city later Tuesday.

After the Pence event in Michigan, Bend the Arc tweeted: "11 Jews were killed while praying, and this is how the Vice President responds??? Another attack on us from this administration."

Jewish lawyer Jordan Acker tweeted that "If you want to bring all faiths on stage, great! Get an Imam, Rabbi, (not a fake one), and a Priest and minister up there."

Pence is a devout Christian. His camp washed their hands of the Jacobs episode, saying congressional candidate Lena Epstein had invited Jacobs. Epstein, who is Jewish, issued a statement defending her Judaism and her invitation to Jacobs.

"I invited the prayer because we must unite as a nation while embracing all religious differences in the aftermath of Pennsylvania," she said. She said anyone attacking her or Pence over the issue "is guilty of nothing short of religious intolerance" and should be ashamed.

Acker was unimpressed.

"Nobody thinks you’re not Jewish," Acker tweeted. "They think that you’re deeply insensitive for bringing a group on stage who’s entire mission is to convert Jews 3 days after the worst anti-Semitic attack in American Jewish history. Instead of apologizing, you do this. It’s disgusting."

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com