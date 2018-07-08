In case you didn't already know, Prince Harry is officially the sweetest.

Duchess Meghan's wedding day makeup artist Daniel Martin revealed in an interview with InStyle Tuesday that the royal couldn't get enough of his bride's natural wedding look, which left her freckles visible for the world to see.

“After the ceremony, Harry kept saying thank you," Martin said. "He was thanking me for making her look like herself.”

For Martin, going the natural route with the newfound royal was a no-brainer.

“The last thing you want (is) to look at your wedding pictures and go, ‘Remember when highlighting was the rage?’” he said. "At the end of the day, you want to look like your best self."

We couldn't agree more!

Scenes from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding
01 / 15
Royal fans pose for a photo prior to the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, May 19, 2018.
02 / 15
Royal well-wishers gather along The Long Walk for the carriage procession of the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.
03 / 15
Well-wishers line the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
04 / 15
Royal fans wearing wedding dresses hold a sign reading 'When Harry met Meghan he hadn't met us first' ahead of the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
05 / 15
Well-wishers gather outside Windsor Castle on Castle Hill ahead of the royal wedding.
06 / 15
Royal fans wearing wedding dresses and signs reading 'Harry I'm Here', 'And So am I', 'And me too' line the streets ahead of the royal wedding ceremony.
07 / 15
Royal fans David Jones and Margaret Tyler (L) pose for photographs ahead of the royal wedding in Windsor, Britain.
08 / 15
Where can we purchase these dolls?
09 / 15
Well wishers arrive on the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
10 / 15
Armed police stand watch along the street ahead of the royal wedding.
11 / 15
Royal enthusiasts arrive on the first train from Waterloo to Windsor ahead of the royal wedding.
12 / 15
A Royal fan smiles as she stands near the Long Walk before the royal wedding.
13 / 15
Fans arrive on the first train from Waterloo to Windsor.
14 / 15
Fans line the streets ahead of the royal wedding ceremony.
15 / 15
Fans clad in Union flags arrive prior to the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
