WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is not worried about Paul Manafort cooperating with the Russia investigation, so long as his former campaign chairman tells "the truth."

“I believe that he will tell the truth,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to North and South Carolina to review storm damage.

On Friday, Manafort pleaded guilty to two felony conspiracy charges and reached an agreement to provide "complete cooperation" with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

These were Trump's first public comments on Manafort since the cooperation agreement was announced.

