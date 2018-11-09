When accused of sexual assault or other misdeeds by women, President Donald Trump says you've got to "deny, deny, deny," according to veteran journalist Bob Woodward's new book. 

The book, "Fear: Trump in the White House," was released Tuesday and details a White House is chaos. Woodward spoke to dozens of current and former officials for the book on background, meaning their names weren't used. 

The book includes a conversation between Trump and a "friend who had acknowledged some bad behavior toward women." The friend was not named, but the president, who has been accused by more than a dozen women of inappropriate sexual behavior, offered some advice. 

Trump and his accusers
01 / 14
Stormy Daniels -- The former porn star reportedly had an affair with Trump after meeting him at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006. Daniels has sued to break an agreement that keeps her from telling her side of the story.
02 / 14
Karen McDougal -- In a lawsuit filed against American Media Inc., the former Playboy model claims she had a romantic relationship with Trump in 2006 and 2007. She is suing AMI, which allegedly paid her $150,000, to break her silence on the alleged affair
03 / 14
Summer Zervos -- The former Apprentice contestant has accused the president of sexual misconduct, including kissing and groping her in the years after she left the show. She has filed suit against him, saying he made defamatory remarks about her after she came forward with her story. Seen here, Summer Zervos (L) stands with her lawyer Gloria Allred outside the New York County Criminal Court on Dec. 5, 2017, in New York. The judge in the case allowed on March 20, 2018, Zervos' defamation suit against Trump to proceed.
04 / 14
Jessica Drake -- The porn star accused Trump of grabbing her, kissing her and offering her $10,000 for sex. She reportedly is unable to discuss Trump because of an NDA. Seen here, Jessica Drake (R) reads a statement in which she alleges Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump sexually harassed her at a 2006 golf event in Lake Tahoe at a press conference held by attorney Gloria Allred (L) in Los AngeleA on Oct. 22, 2016.
05 / 14
Temple Taggart McDowell -- The former Miss Utah competed in the 1997 Miss USA pageant. She said Trump embraced her and kissed her on the lips during a rehearsal. Later, after Trump offered to get her modeling contracts, he again embraced and kissed her in New York. Seen here, Temple Taggart McDowell (L) and Gloria Allred hold a press conference at Little America Hotel on Oct. 28, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
06 / 14
Tasha Dixon -- The former Miss Arizona described meeting Trump while she competed in the 2001 Miss USA pageant. She also said Trump came into rehearsal while women were changing, with some topless and others naked.
07 / 14
Samantha Holvey -- The former Miss North Carolina competed in the 2006 Miss USA pageant. According to Holvey, Trump "personally inspected each woman" before the pageant, which made her feel like a "piece of meat." Seen here, Samantha Holvey speaks during the press conference held by women accusing Trump of sexual harassment on Dec. 11, 2017 in New York.
08 / 14
Ninni Laaksonen -- The former Miss Finland (2nd from left) said Trump groped her in 2006 before she appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman with Trump and other Miss Universe contestants. Donald Trump posed with Miss Universe contestants during the July 17, 2006 visit to the Late Show with David Letterman.
09 / 14
Jennifer Murphy -- A former Apprentice contestant and a former Miss Oregon, Murphy said Trump kissed her during a job interview in 2005. After she told her story in 2016, she said she still planned on voting for Trump.
10 / 14
Cassandra Searles -- The former Miss Washington competed in the 2013 Miss USA pageant and said Trump groped her and invited her back to his hotel room.
11 / 14
Jessica Leeds -- Leeds claims Trump grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt during a flight to New York in the 1970s. In a 2017 interview, Leeds said she saw Trump at a gala and he referred to her as a c---. Seen here, Jessica Leeds speaks during the press conference held by women accusing Trump of sexual harassment on Dec. 11, 2017 in New York.
12 / 14
Rachel Crooks -- Crooks alleges Trump forcibly kissed her while waiting for an elevator at Trump Tower in 2006. At the time, Crooks was a receptionist at a real estate firm in the building. Seen here, Rachel Crooks speaks during the press conference held by women accusing Trump of sexual harassment on Dec. 11, 2017 in New York.
13 / 14
Natasha Stoynoff -- The former People writer said she had a run-in with Trump while she was covering him and Melania Trump, then pregnant, in 2005. She said he shut the door after they walked into a room together, and forced "his tongue down my throat."
14 / 14
Karena Virginia -- Virginia alleged she met Trump in 1998 while waiting for a car service to pick her up. Trump started talking about her, then allegedly grabbed her arm and his hand touched the inside of her breast. Seen here, Karena Virginia (R) reads a statement in which she accused the Republican Party presidential candidate Donald Trump of unwanted sexual advances back in 1998, while sitting with attorney Gloria Allred (L), during a press conference in New York on Oct. 20, 2016.

Trump told the friend that it's a mistake to show weakness in the face of such accusations, according to the book. 

"You've got to deny, deny, deny and push back on these women," Trump said, according to Woodward. "If you admit to anything and any culpability, then you're dead. That was a big mistake you made."

Trump said the key was showing no hesitancy in denying accusations and instead, be on the attack and push back.  

"You didn't come out guns blazing and just challenge them. You showed weakness," Trump told the friend, according to Woodward. "You've got to be strong. You've got to be aggressive. You've got to push back hard. You've got to deny anything that's said about you. Never admit." 

More: Meet 19 women who claim affairs with Trump or accuse him of unwanted advances

More: Bob Woodward: Aides tried to persuade Donald Trump to let them fact-check his tweets

More: New York's high court rejects Trump's effort to dismiss suit from 'Apprentice' contestant

More: Bob Woodward book, 'Fear: Trump in the White House' — The 5 most explosive claims

It's unclear when the remarks were alleged to have been made and the president has dismissed the book as nothing but a "joke." Trump has repeatedly pointed to the barrage of administration officials who have called the book false and denied accusations outlined in the book. 

"The Woodward book is a Joke - just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources," Trump wrote in a tweet Monday. "Many have already come forward to say the quotes by them, like the book, are fiction. Dems can’t stand losing. I’ll write the real book!"

But, the president is no stranger to women accusing him of misdeeds. At least 19 women have publicly accused Trump of kissing them, touching them inappropriately or having an affair with him while he was married. 

Trump is also currently battling multiple lawsuits, including one by former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos. Zervos claims the president sexually assaulted her in 2007 and filed a lawsuit in New York after Trump said she was lying. 

A judge recently ruled the president would be forced to provide written questions under oath in the case. 

More: Bob Woodward on Donald Trump and 'Fear': Is it time to feel afraid?

More: Release of Bob Woodward's book 'Fear' on Trump White House makes international splash

More: Trump said Christie was 'stealing,' transition was 'jinxing' campaign, Woodward writes

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com