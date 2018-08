Pope Francis

Pope Francis on Monday condemned the "atrocities" of sexual abuse by priests and church leaders who covered up the crimes, apologizing to the church community and demanding accountability from leaders in the future.

The letter to the world's 1.2 billion Catholics was issued less than a week after the latest in a long line of staggering abuse revelations. A withering grand jury report released by the Pennsylvania attorney general alleged that church leaders protected 301 "predator priests" in six dioceses across the state for decades at the expense of more than 1,000 victims.

"I acknowledge once more the suffering endured by many minors due to sexual abuse, the abuse of power and the abuse of conscience perpetrated by a significant number of clerics and consecrated persons," Francis said.

He said it was with "shame and repentance" that he acknowledged the church was slow in responding to the problem.

"We showed no care for the little ones," the pope wrote. "We abandoned them."

The Vatican last week condemned the activity cited in the report as "criminal and morally reprehensible. The letter was the first response directly from the pope.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the letter "appropriately focuses" on the long-suffering survivors of abuse.

“It is my hope that, following the Holy Father’s words and teachings, church leaders in Pennsylvania will cease their denials and deflections," Shapiro said.

The abuses detailed in the grand jury report included crimes against children dating back to at least 1947. Victims were as young as 2 years old. Some of the children who were raped were also beaten with whips and shared in a "ring of predatory priests" within the Pittsburgh diocese, the report said.

A surge in calls to a clergy abuse hotline Shapiro set up has drawn more than 300 calls since the report was released Tuesday.

"We're answering every call and following up every lead," Joe Grace, spokesman for state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, told USA TODAY.

The report was the latest in a series of abuse issues for the embattled church. Last month, Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, a high-ranking Vatican official, amid claims of sexual abuse almost 40 years ago.

In May, an Australian archbishop was convicted in criminal court of covering up the sexual abuse of children by a priest. That same month all 31 bishops in Chile offered their resignations; the pope has accepted at least five of them.

Francis this week will visit Ireland, where a string of abuse scandals have rocked the church. Prominent Irish abuse survivor Colm O'Gorman was not impressed with the pope's letter.

"He says the church must condemn the crimes of clerics who abused, and seek forgiveness for its own 'sins,'" O'Gorman tweeted. "And again, fails to acknowledge the plain fact of the Vatican’s willful cover up of those very crimes. Of their facilitation of them."

Francis writes that lay Catholics must play a role in creating a culture that prevents abuse and protection of abusers.

"Looking back to the past, no effort to beg pardon and to seek to repair the harm done will ever be sufficient," the pope wrote. "Looking ahead to the future, no effort must be spared to create a culture able to prevent such situations from happening, but also to prevent the possibility of their being covered up and perpetuated."

