People react at the scene of a shooting in New Orleans on Saturday.

Matthew Hinton, The Advocate via AP

New Orleans police found evidence that potentially links the shooting that occurred outside a bar Saturday night, killing three people and injuring seven others, to gang-related violence.

Police have evidence suggesting the two shooters — described only as men clad in hoodies who opened fire on a crowd outside a daiquiri bar three miles from New Orleans French Quarter — are affiliated with a gang. Police say the pair fired at random into the bar crowd, but targeted a male victim in specific when a shooter stood over the victim and shot him several times execution-style.

Using a rifle and a handgun, the shooters killed two men and a woman and injured five men and two women who were standing outside the businesses of Jazz Daiquiris and Chicken & Watermelon. One of the seven injured is in critical condition while the other six are in stable condition, said Police Chief Michael Harrison.

More: New Orleans shooting: Police say 3 killed, 7 injured; 2 suspects

The man believed to be the target of the attack was Jeremiah Lee, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune reports. Lee was running from the shooters and ran into a group of people before falling in front of the Chicken & Watermelon eatery, the owner of the business told the New Orleans Advocate.

Lee was involved with the gang 3NG, which stands for Third and Galvez streets, where the group operated in Central City's Hoffman Triangle neighborhood, the Advocate reports.

After the rampage, the two shooters fled on foot northbound on South Claiborne Avenue. An investigation is underway to identify the suspects, although suspect names have not yet been released. The victims' names will be released after their families are notified and autopsies are complete, according to the New Orleans police department.

Crimestoppers, an organization that works with local communities to solve crimes, is offering a $5,000 reward for any tips on the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com