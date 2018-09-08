In a lengthy, emotional open-letter to the California community he serves, the police chief of Union City says he is embarrassed and hurt to report that the suspect in a vicious attack on a 71-year-old Sikh man in a nearby town is his own 18-year-old son.

"My stomach has been churning from the moment I learned this news," Chief Darryl McAllister writes in the letter posted on the Union City police department Facebook page.

He adds that he and his wife worked with the Manteca Police Department to help track down and arrest his estranged son, Tyrone, and a 16-year-old accomplice on charges of attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.

"Words can barely describe how embarrassed, dejected, and hurt my wife, daughters, and I feel right now," McAllister writes on Wednesday. "Violence and hatred is not what we have taught our children; intolerance for others is not even in our vocabulary, let alone our values."

The horrendous attack, caught on video, shows two attackers confronting the victim, Sahib Singh Natt, as he walked down the street Monday at 6 a.m. The pair kick and spit on Natt, who was treated at a hospital and released.

"Everybody's scared, everybody's scared, me, everybody, that scared us a lot," Mangeet Singh Virk, the son-in-law of the victim, tells KXTV ABC10.

Manteca police say they think this was an isolated incident, but the family disagrees. "This was a hate crime!" Virk says. "When they spit, that is a hate crime."

In his open letter, McAllister says Tyrone began to get involved with a "bad crowd" as a juvenile and has been estranged from their family and home for several months.

"He pretty much divorced his friends and family, associating with people none of us knew," the chief writes.

McAllister says his son spent several months in juvenile hall on theft-related cases, and was also jailed as an adult on theft charges.

"Since being released he has been wayward and has not returned to our family home for several months." he writes. "He now faces serious felony charges for which, if convicted, he stands to spend a considerable about of time in prison."

McAllister, who singled out the Sikh community in his letter, said he prays that "we, as a community, in conjunction with my family, can get through this and be even stronger as a result."

