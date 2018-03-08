Photo tour: Cruise ship pool decks that will blow your mind
Pool decks on modern cruise ships are as diverse these days as the ships themselves.
Traditionally, pool decks – like this one aboard Celestyal Cruises Celestyal Olympia – served a distinct purpose. They had pools, and deck space.
Carnival’s Fantasy Class ships added plenty of seating on two different levels, along with a central stage for live musical performances.
Water slides were also a staple of the Fantasy Class pool deck, which in turn helped shape the modern pool deck as we know it today.
Today, the pool deck is a source of multiple fun diversions. On Disney’s newest ships, guests can ride the thrilling AquaDuck water coaster.
Other ships, like Carnival’s new Carnival Vista and Carnival Horizon, have branded secondary pool decks reserved for distinct cabin categories.
But swanky, innovative pools aren’t confined to big mainstream ships. Luxury ships – like Hapag Lloyd’s Europa 2 – still pull out all the stops when it comes to lavish pool areas.
Onboard Europa 2, Hapag-Lloyd has created a soothing, resort-style pool deck, complete with a retractable glass roof.
An upper level with padded loungers and plenty of viewing space turns the pool deck into an area for everyone: bright, inviting and with lots of shade for those who enjoy being removed from the sun’s rays.
Some other cruise lines also get into the covered pool area scene. A similar setup to what Hapag-Lloyd created is present on MSC’s beautiful MSC Divina.
On MSC Divina, three separate pool areas are available for guests to enjoy.
The first and largest is the outdoor midships pool area.
This area features two levels of pools, hot tubs and outdoor viewing space, perfect for scenic sailaways.
At the same time, MSC created a pool deck that is one of the most attractively designed at sea, with plenty of sweeping staircases and curved surfaces.
The pool area is also complemented by several outdoor bars – for obvious reasons.
On sea days, this sweeping pool deck is the place to be – and to be seen.
MSC goes to great strides to offer a number of diverse activities here each day, from morning stretch classes to poolside bingo.
The Solarium pool area, meanwhile, is a fantastic enclave for families and also features a retractable roof.
But this main pool area is just the beginning of what MSC Divina offers.
The ship also has its own aft-facing infinity pool, perfect for those Instagram photos.
The resort-style atmosphere is easy to see here ...
... but you might not know that the pool also hosts Aqua Cycle classes!
MSC’s newest ship, MSC Seaside, also doesn’t skimp in the pool deck department.
MSC Seaside features several large pool areas ...
... including ones featuring waterslides ...
... on both sides of the ship ...
... and even a special Kids Splash Park pool area.
By day, the pool deck lets sun worshippers do their thing ...
... while at night, the pool deck is bathed in soothing multi-colored light.
Thanks to some poolside bars, MSC Seaside’s pool deck is a great place for a pre-dinner drink ...
... or even a quiet stroll out on deck.
Folks who opt to stay in the MSC Yacht Club aboard MSC Seaside even get their own private pool deck.
This features comfortable padded chaise loungers ...
... and a subdued atmosphere that offers a respite from the craziness down below.
Princess Cruises also has its own Zen-like oasis of calm.
The swim-against-the-current Lap Pool at the Lotus Spa can be found on all Grand Class ships, like Star Princess, shown here.
Princess also pioneered the concept of poolside movies when it rolled out its first-ever poolside movie screen ...
... which debuted aboard Caribbean Princess in 2004 and was retrofitted to the rest of the fleet later.
Princess divides its pool areas on its larger Grand Class ships into three separate sections, thereby ensuring that each never feels overcrowded.
Overcrowded pool decks aren’t something that guests on Seabourn’s luxury ships, like Seabourn Sojourn, shown here in Haines, Alaska, have to worry about.
The pool deck on Seabourn’s ships is akin to a luxury oasis at sea, with excellent seating, an understated but elegant pool area, hot tubs and dining options.
It’s also enjoyable in inclement weather as well, or in the chill of Glacier Bay.
Even on a cool day, the pool and hot tubs are heated to a refreshing temperature ...
... and by night, the Pool Deck hosts deck parties, casual meals ...
... and scenic sailaways.
Holland America Line has made a point of always featuring a covered midship pool on nearly all of its vessels.
The Lido Pool is one of Holland America’s signature spaces, and each ship features a retractable magrodome covering as its ceiling.
The pool aboard Veendam is anchored by a dolphin sculpture designed by Susanna Holt ...
... and features shaded and exposed seating for a refreshing poolside drink ...
... or one of Holland America’s delicious Dive In Burgers.
For those who like their pools and hot tubs a little simpler, both are also featured on an open deck at the extreme aft of the Veendam.
Another cruise ship has its pool situated at the extreme aft end of the ship, but it is more out of necessity than aesthetics.
Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 spends most of the year crossing the open Atlantic, so it needs a pool deck fit for a queen that can handle any type of weather.
Pools and hot tubs aboard Queen Mary 2 are situated over several attractively terraced decks ...
... sheltered from the wind and bordered with fantastic viewing and seating options.
If the weather is really bad, guests aboard Queen Mary 2 can relax in the Pavilion Pool and Bar located amidships high atop Deck 12.
The Pavilion Pool has its own bar, quiet space for relaxing, and a soothing atmosphere.
One cruise line that has taken the concept of the quiet, relaxing pool deck to new heights is Viking Ocean Cruises.
The pools aboard its fleet of oceangoing cruise ships are modern masterpieces in design and comfort.
From comfortable seating surrounding the main pool and hot tub ...
... to a quiet and relaxed atmosphere by day, no detail here is too small.
Both the ceiling and the walls in the Wintergarden can be retracted and opened on nice days ...
... and the use of soothing materials makes the entire pool deck into something of a voyage of discovery.
Notice that even the hot tub is rectangular, in order to keep with the style of the room.
Other noteworthy additions to the Pool Deck aboard Viking’s ships is a hidden movie screen that showcases films on select evenings, which can be heard through Bose noise-canceling headphones.
An unobtrusive poolside drink menu doesn’t hurt either ...
... and some of the best casual burgers at sea come out of the nearby Pool Grill.
At the stern, Viking’s ships feature an infinity pool surrounded by luxurious seating for the adjacent World Café.
Offering splendid vistas by day ...
... Viking’s Infinity Pool area becomes soothing and resort-like ...
... by night.
Pool decks have come a long way in the past few decades.
They are fun, fanciful, relaxing or soothing, yet always pushing the boundaries of cruise ship design.
Designers are always dreaming up the next big space for the masses to enjoy ...
... or looking for ways to make private pool decks into an oasis of calm for suite guests.
Royal Caribbean continues to push the envelope on its newest ships ...
... designing pool decks that would rival any land-based resort.
Whether the pool is appropriate for adults ...
... or kids ...
... it is the one space on the ship that almost every guest is guaranteed to use at some point.
The pool decks of the future look exciting, too.
Hurtigruten’s new polar expedition ship, Roald Amundsen, will up the bar substantially on expedition design when it debuts next year.
The same could be said for Celebrity Cruises’ forthcoming Celebrity Edge.
Celebrity Edge will feature poolside cabanas ...
... as part of a massive re-imagining of the traditional pool deck.
Celebrity plans for this to be a transformative space by day and night ...
... and first indications look like Celebrity Edge will forever change the way we look at the pool deck.
One thing never changes, though: A good pool deck should always give you a great connection to the sea.
The orange Kaleid-O-Slide is part of the WaterWorks fun zone atop cruise giant Carnival's new Carnival Vista.
Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Line

Looking for some deck-top fun on your next cruise? Our latest Cruise Ship Tour, in the carousel above, offers our picks for the vessels with the most spectacular pool decks.

As can be seen in the tour, pool decks on cruise ships are getting ever more elaborate, with everything from pool-side movie theaters to outdoor bars and lounges, casual dining venues and even private cabanas.

Photo tour: The world's 25 biggest cruise ships
1. Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas. Unveiled in March 2018, the 18-deck-high vessel measures 228,081 tons and can carry up to 6,680 passengers at full capacity.
The Ultimate Family Suite on Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas features two bedrooms and is chock full of fun zones.
Perfect Storm.
Among amusements, Symphony features the tallest slide at sea, called Ultimate Abyss.
2. Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas. Unveiled in 2016, Harmony is just a tad smaller than Symphony of the Seas at 226,963 tons.
Like Symphony of the Seas, Harmony features a giant water slide complex on its top deck along with multiple pool areas.
Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas is the third of four vessels in the line's Oasis Class. All four of the ships are more than 30% larger than the next largest cruise vessels.
Top-deck amusements on Harmony of the Seas also include two FlowRider surfing pools.
3. Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas. Unveiled in 2010, Allure is the second vessel in Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class and measures 225,282 tons.
Notably, while Allure of the Seas is slightly smaller than Symphony of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas, it can hold more passengers. It's total capacity is 6,780.
Allure of the Seas features one of the largest theaters at sea, capable of holding around 1,400 people.
The massive size of Allure of the Seas and its Oasis Class siblings is evident when strolling through their interior public areas. Each of the ships boasts a multi-deck mall-like area with shops, eateries and bars called the Royal Promenade.
4. Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas. Measuring 225,282 tons, Oasis was the world's largest ship when it debuted in 2009 but has been surpassed by its three later sisters.
Oasis of the Seas is 1,187 feet long, putting it within two inches of its older sibling Allure of the Seas.
Like all of the Oasis Class ships, Oasis of the Seas features an open-air 'central park' with eateries, bars and shops that features more than 10,000 plants including trees.
Oasis of the Seas has two large rock climbing rolls that overlook an an outdoor aqua theater.
Another line that has been rolling out bigger and boxier ships in recent years is MSC Cruises. Here, MSC Cruises' new MSC Meraviglia, the fourth largest cruise ship in the world.
In contrast to the sculptural raked stern found on Crystal Symphony, newer ships such as MSC Cruises' MSC Meraviglia often have sterns that are almost completely squared off. The boxy design allows for more interior public space and cabins.
The top deck of MSC Meraviglia as seen from near the front of the vessel on Deck 17.
The boxy look of MSC Meraviglia is a result of the enormous amount of public space that it offers, including a massive water park area on its top deck.
6. Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas. Unveiled in 2014, Quantum was the first of a new series of vessels at Royal Caribbean called the Quantum Class that measure 168,666 tons.
Among the most notable features of the Quantum Class is a mechanical arm with an observation pod that rises above the pool deck, offering passengers a bird's eye view.
Quantum of the Seas was the first cruise ship with a 'bionic bar' featuring a robot bartender. It's a feature now on several Royal Caribbean ships.
Designed to travel to parts of the world with inclement weather, Quantum of the Seas also is home to an expansive interior pool area.
7. Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas. Unveiled in 2015, the second ship in Royal Caribbean's Quantum Class series measures 168,666 tons.
Like Quantum, Anthem of the Seas is packed full of gee-whiz attractions.
Among the notable attractions on Anthem of the Seas and its sister ships is a skydiving simulator.
Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas features some of the most elaborate suites at sea, including the two-deck-high, 1,640-square-foot Royal Loft Suite.
8. Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas. Christened in 2016, Ovation is the third vessel in Royal Caribbean's Quantum Class and, like it's sisters, measure 168,666 tons.
Ovation of the Seas initially has been dedicated to the Chinese market and based in Tianjin, China.
Ovation of the Seas features more casino areas than its Quantum Class sisters in a nod to the specific interests of Chinese travelers.
Ovation of the Seas also offers more shopping than other Quantum Class ships, including a Cartier store.
9. Norwegian Bliss. Unveiled in April 2018, Norwegian Cruise Line's largest ship ever measures 168.028 tons.
Twenty decks high and 1,082 feet long, Bliss is the third vessel in Norwegian Cruise Line's Breakaway Plus Class.
The top of Norwegian Bliss is covered in fun zones including a main pool area with two large pools.
Towering over the main pool deck are two giant water slides, including the swirling Aqua Racer (shown here).
Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ship is the 3,883-passenger Norwegian Joy, which debuted in May 2017. The 167,725-ton vessel is the first at Norwegian custom designed for the Chinese market, and it sails in Asia.
Norwegian Joy's deck-top area has a zen garden feel.
While it may look boxy from the outside, Norwegian Bliss will boast a wide array of fun zones in its interior and deck-top spaces that include a two-deck-high racing track -- a first for a North American-based vessel.
Among the more unusual attractions on Norwegian Joy is the Galaxy Pavilion, which is home to virtual reality experiences, simulator rides and hover craft bumper cars.
The 164,600-ton Norwegian Escape is Norwegian Cruise Line's largest ship ever.
The Norwegian Escape's top deck is home to the Aqua Park, a family-friendly fun zone billed as one of the largest of its kind at sea.
Norwegian Cruise Line's new Norwegian Escape is home to a flurry-filled Snow Room that is designed to invigorate blood flow.
The scale of the hull art on today's mega-ships becomes clear when viewing this close-up photo of artist Guy Harvey near his signature on Norwegian Escape.
12. Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas. Built in 2007, Liberty was the second of three vessels in Royal Caribbean's Freedom Class of ships. It measures 155,889 tons.
The top decks of Liberty of the Seas are chock full of amusements including this watery play zone for kids.
Royal Caribbean's Freedom Class ships including Liberty of the Seas are among more than a dozen Royal Caribbean vessels with a FlowRider surfing pool.
Liberty of the Seas also offers miniature golf, a staple of Royal Caribbean ships.
13. Norwegian Epic. Unveiled in 2010, this one-off Norwegian Cruise Line ship measures 155,873 tons.
Norwegian Epic had one of the biggest water parks on a cruise ship ever at the time of its debut.
Among the notable features on Norwegian Epic is a bowling alley. Bowling is offered on several Norwegian Cruise Line ships.
Like several other Norwegian Cruise Line ships, Norwegian Epic has a private pool are for passengers staying in top suites.
14. Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas. Christened in 2006, Freedom of the Seas was the biggest cruise ship in the world at the time. It measures 154,407 tons.
A view of the Royal Promenade on Freedom of the Seas, home to many shops and restaurants onboard, as well as the "DreamWorks Move it, Move it Parade."
Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas also boasts an ice rink, which offers skate rentals to guests.
Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas offers an H2O zone water park.
15. Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas. Dating to 2008, Independence measures 154,407 tons, the same as sister ship Freedom of the Seas.
Like other large Royal Caribbean ships, Independence of the Seas offers a wide range of deck-top fun zones including a kiddie splash area.
The main restaurant on Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas can hold more than 1,000 passengers at a time.
Like other Freedom Class ships, Independence of the Seas features a soaring rock climbing wall on one of its top decks.
16. MSC Seaside. Unveiled in 2017, this Florida-based MSC Cruises measures 153,516 tons.
MSC Seaside was specifically designed with a Miami Beach-style to match its permanent home in Miami. While MSC Cruises is based in Europe, the ship is aimed at the American market.
MSC Seaside features all the trappings of a major mega-resort including swirling water slides and other fun zones.
The soaring atrium at the center of MSC Seaside's interior areas.
Also boasting an explosion of color on its hull is Asia-based Dream Cruises' other ship, the Genting Dream. It debuted in late 2016.
In addition to a colorful hull, the Genting Dream can do this.
An explosion of color seems to have been the design brief for the hull art of Asian line Dream Cruises' latest ship, World Dream. It began sailing out of the Chinese port of Guangzhou in November.
A flock of cows appear to be unimpressed of the cruise ship 'World Dream' departing on the Ems river in Papenburg, northern Germany on Sept. 17, 2017. The vessel, built for the Chinese shipping company 'Dream Cruises', measures 335 meters in length and is due to pass the Ems river towards the North Sea backwards over a distance of more than 30 kilometers. The 'World Dream' will operate on the Asian market.
19. Queen Mary 2. Unveiled in 2004, this grand ocean liner was the world's largest passenger ship at the time of its debut, and its arrival marked a comeback for the storied Cunard Line. It measures 149,215 tons.
Designed with a sleek profile and wave-piercing bow, Queen Mary 2 is purpose-built to offer trans-Atlantic crossings like the ocean liners of old.
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. Following the ship’s refurbishment or “remastering,” the interiors look better than ever. Passengers embark the QM2 via the Grand Lobby, which was given new carpeting and a more open floor plan after the removal of a pair of panoramic elevators.
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. One of the grandest dining rooms at sea, the Britannia Restaurant is for the majority of QM2’s passengers occupying standard category staterooms. It features a massive tapestry depicting the QM2 in New York harbor and a soaring skylight.
20. Norwegian Breakaway. Unveiled in 2013, this 145,655-ton ship was the first of Norwegian Cruise Line's Breakaway Class of vessels. It features hull art designed by artist Peter Max.
Norwegian Breakaway was one of the first Norwegian Cruise Line ships with studio cabins for single travelers. The concept debuted in Norwegian Epic.
The hub of Norwegian Breakaway's interior spaces is a three-deck-high atrium-like space.
Norwegian Breakaway offers a large water park area with multiple water slides.
21. Norwegian Getaway. A sister ship to Norwegian Breakaway, Getaway measures an identical 145,655 tons and carries 3,963 passengers at double occupancy.
Christened in 2014, Norwegian Getaway features a massive mural on its hull with swirling motifs designed by Miami artist David "Lebo" Le Batard.
Like other recent Norwegian Cruise Line ships, Norwegian Getaway offers a massive water park area on its top deck along with pools and other fun zones.
The interior areas of Norwegian Getaway are filled with eateries, bars and nightspots including a special-effects laden house of magic called the Illusionarium.
22. Majestic Princess. At 144,216 tons, Majestic Princess is the latest and largest vessel in Princess Cruises' new Royal Class of ships. It began sailing in 2017.
Initially custom-built for the Chinese market, Majestic Princess offers a large casino and extensive shopping offerings, features that appeal to travelers based in China.
Among the allures of Majestic Princess is a large pool that can be covered with a glass roof during inclement weather.
Among attractions added to Majestic Princess to appeal to the Chinese market is an area with karaoke rooms.
Another line that has gotten more bold with hull art in recent years is UK-based P&O Cruises. Aimed at the British market, the line has literally wrapped itself in the British flag with its recent hull art. Here, P&O Cruises' 2015-built flagship Britannia.
Paul Brown, left, captain of the new cruise ship Britannia, shows off the ship to Queen Elizabeth II on March 10 at Ocean Cruise Terminal in Southampton, England.
The scale of the British flag painted on the sides of P&O Cruises' Britannia was evident when Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stood near the vessel at its March 10, 2015 christening.
atrium
24. Royal Princess. Dating to 2013, Royal Princess was the first of Princess Cruises' Royal Class of ships. It measures 142,714 tons.
The Royal Class of ships at Princess Cruises are the line's largest ever and have a capacity for more than 3,500 passengers at double occupancy.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arriving for the christening ceremony of Princess Cruises' Royal Princess on June 13, 2013.
Like Skywalkers aboard Grand Princess, the big-ticket item aboard Royal Princess and Regal Princess was the Skywalk.
Princess Cruises' newest ship, the 3,560-passenger Regal Princess, debuted in May 2014 in the Mediterranean.
The original cast of The Love Boat (right to left: Jill Whelan, Gavin MacLeod, Lauren Tewes, Bernie Kopell, Ted Lange and Fred Grandy) will serve as godparents to the Regal Princess.
Both Regal Princess and Royal Princess are classy, welcoming ships with plenty of public rooms.
As with the Piazza on the Royal Princess, the Piazza on the Regal Princess is 50% larger than similar spaces on previous Princess ships and features natural lighting from curving walls of glass facing the sea.
Coming soon: The list of 25 biggest cruise ships will be changing in June 2018 when a new MSC Cruises ship, MSC Seaside, is christened. Now under construction in Italy, it will measure about 154,000 tons, putting it at No. 17 in the rankings.
Coming soon: The list of the 25 largest cruise ships will change yet again in November 2018 with the debut of German line Aida Cruises' Aidanova. Measuring more than 180,000 tons, the vessel will be the largest ever for Aida and one of the five biggest cruise ships ever built by any line. It is shown here under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.
