Procter & Gamble headquarters in downtown Cincinnati Wednesday October 5, 2017.

The Enquirer/Cara Owsley

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Procter & Gamble has shrunk its payroll to 92,000 worldwide – 3,000 fewer jobs than a year ago, a 3.2 percent reduction in headcount.

More job cuts are coming, the company said.

The consumer products giant employs about 10,000 in greater Cincinnati. It has been under intense pressure to lower costs as its restructuring efforts have dragged on for much of this decade and sales growth has failed to rebound.

Tuesday's disclosure revealed the company paid separation packages to 2,700 former employees in the latest fiscal year ended June 30 – including 1,300 in the fourth quarter.

Cincinnati-based P&G has cut 36,000 jobs since it first announced major layoffs in the spring of 2012. That's a nearly 29 percent headcount reduction achieved through a combination of layoffs and business unit sales.

P&G CEO David Taylor has pledged another $10 billion in cost cuts by 2021. A major portion of those savings are coming from P&G's move to fewer, larger and more automated factories.

The company estimates all the job cutting is saving it $3.3 billion a year – and more cuts will occur in the current fiscal year that began July 1.

"This program is expected to result in additional enrollment reductions, along with further optimization of the supply chain and other manufacturing processes," P&G said in a government filing.

P&G had previously shrunk to a 25-year low in jobs in 2016. That came after it completed its split from 41 beauty brands as the company exited slower-growing labels, such as CoverGirl makeup and Clairol and Wella hair coloring.

P&G is ramping up a new factory in West Virginia that company officials say is so automated, much of the products being made there won't be touched by humans until customers reach for them on shelves at retail stores.

The new factory's increasing production coincides with plans to close two other North American factories: one in Kansas City and another in Brockville, Ontario. P&G is also downsizing production at an Iowa City plant as well.

Activist hedge fund investor Nelson Peltz joined the board of directors in March following a bitter proxy fight over the pace of P&G turnaround efforts. P&G granted him the board seat after he won barely less than half of shareholder votes, demanding cuts in middle management and a reduction of the company major business units.

