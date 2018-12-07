A person checking the retired box and writing the words, enjoying life, next to occupation.

Getty Images

My friend William is retiring in October after 44 years as a small-business owner. Like many Americans, he dreamed of retirement but never thought it would come.

But it’s here, and it’s a surreal experience for him. All he has left to do is dot the i’s and cross the t’s of a retirement plan. Let's take a behind-the-scenes look at the last steps in a process that’s been in the works for decades.

Not knowing where to start your actual retirement isn’t unique. Even when you’ve planned meticulously over years for your assets and passive income streams, handling all the final preparations can be absolutely daunting. William had a ton of moving pieces, but his finalization plan consisted of four elements: core income sources, a retirement budget, meetings with trusted advisers and how he should structure the sale of his business to put the icing on his retirement cake.

At age 67, William’s core household income sources include Social Security payouts for himself and his wife and income from annuities he purchased years ago. After taxes, he will have roughly $4,600 a month to work with. It’s worth noting, in the event of either his or his wife’s death, the household income amount would only dip by the amount of his wife’s current Social Security benefit. Because if he passes away first, she’s allowed to receive his monthly Social Security benefit instead of hers. This a brutally important feature of Social Security that protects widows and widowers. William also made sure his annuity income would be paid to his spouse, even if he died.

That last bit is important. When purchasing an annuity, make sure it still benefits your household in the event of your passing. If you don’t, the insurance company keeps the money, and your spouse’s financial life is potentially ruined.

As far as determining a retirement budget, William had made that task tremendously easier years ago when he and his wife stopped increasing their lifestyle expenses, even as their income continued to rise. Instead of needing an ever-increasing amount of monthly income now to satisfy spending habits, William and his wife pared back to a reasonable amount, relative to his current work income.

Although William's mortgage wouldn’t be paid off when he retired, the payment was built comfortably into his retirement budget. So much so, that he was actually paying an extra $1,000 per month on it right now, as a working person. The soon-to-be-retired couple’s plan is pretty simple – stop paying $1,000 extra on their mortgage once they retire.

Most people only retire once; that’s the plan anyway. William realized this and refused to let an unforeseen mistake cause him to unretire, then re-retire at some undefined point in the future. He set up meetings with at least three financial experts and asked those professionals to poke holes in his plans. They tried. They couldn’t.

More: Pete the Planner: Has your financial adviser failed you? 3 ways to let them know it

More: Too many big financial decisions at once creates impasse for new graduate and girlfriend

More: Pete the Planner: Evolution of personal finance advice depends on people actually caring

The dream of nearly every business owner is to sell their business someday. However, it’s rarely a clean process. And even if it is clean, there’s no guarantee the sale will result in millions of dollars of proceeds. William, listening to his advisers, decided to take a cash and multi-year payment deal. He’ll invest the cash and use the multi-year payout as a runway to grow the cash.

Without a doubt, the business sale proceeds are something the average American doesn’t have in their back pocket. But then again, the average American doesn’t necessarily take on the risk of owning a business, either. It’s a classic risk/reward bet, and his risks led to commensurate rewards.

William needs roughly $5,700 per month in retirement to live the life he wants to live. His core sources of income will account for 80 percent of that. The income generated from the sale of his business will easily cover the gap, and he’ll still have hundreds of thousands of dollars in the bank, just in case.

You may not have the same numbers as William, but you certainly will have the same opportunity to make the final pieces fit together. Start with your core sources of income, move quickly to examining your budget, consult multiple advisers and see how your other assets can create supplemental income.

The only task William has left over the next few months is figuring out what he’s going to do with 168 hours per week of free time for the rest of his life. Fortunately, that might just be the hardest part.

Peter Dunn is an author, speaker and radio host, and he has a free podcast: "Million Dollar Plan." Have a question for Pete the Planner? Email him at AskPete@petetheplanner.com. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com