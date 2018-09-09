LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 07: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Nellis Air Force Base on September 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pence is visiting Las Vegas to support U.S. Sen. Dean Heller's re-election and Nevada Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt's campaigns. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775224590 ORIG FILE ID: 1028795526

WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday he has never been involved in a conversation about removing President Donald Trump from office, and said he would take a lie detector test "in a heartbeat" to prove he didn't write the anonymous New York Times op-ed published last week.

Pence and presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared on multiple Sunday political shows to push back against a series of stunning accusations about Trump that surfaced in the op-ed and in excepts from Bob Woodward's forthcoming book.

"Whoever wrote that editorial, and the narrative that comes out of some other writings recently, just doesn't know what really happens in this White House," Pence said on CBS's "Face the Nation." "The only thing that's wrong about that narrative is everything."

Pence denied a claim raised in the op-ed that members of the administration had secretly considered invoking the 25th Amendment as a means to remove the president from office. The vice president said he had never been involved in any such conversation.

"No. Never. And why, why would we be?" Pence said.

Pence is one of several White House officials who have denied writing the op-ed. He reiterated that assertion, telling "Fox News Sunday" that he would take a lie detector test to prove it.

"I would agree to take it in a heartbeat and would submit to any review (by) the administration," Pence said.

The vice president said he is also confident that members of his staff had nothing to do with its authorship. Pence said he hadn't asked his aides because he doesn't need to.

"I'm 100 percent confident that no one on the vice president's staff was involved in this anonymous editorial," Pence said.

The Dems have tried every trick in the playbook-call me everything under the sun. But if I’m all of those terrible things, how come I beat them so badly, 306-223? Maybe they’re just not very good! The fact is they are going CRAZY only because they know they can’t beat me in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018

