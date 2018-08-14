A reporter takes a smart phone photo of a mock up of the Crew Dragon spacecraft during a media tour of SpaceX headquarters and rocket factory on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Hawthorne, California.

SpaceX is offering the first look inside the space capsule it will use to send NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

The flight, which is part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, will mark the first manned flight launched from the U.S. since the Space Shuttle program was shut down in 2011.

According to Business Insider, the aerospace company invited reporters to its headquarters in Hawthorne, California, to check out the new spacecraft and suits astronauts will wear.

SpaceX plans to fly a two-person crew next April on the Crew Dragon, which will sit on top of a Falcon 9 rocket when it launches from Kennedy Space Center.

The SpaceX spacesuit to be worn by NASA astronauts who will travel to the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule is displayed during a media tour Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

Beyond excited to be at @SpaceX today for a Commercial Crew update! Here’s what it looks like to climb into a Crew dragon. @NASASpaceflight #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/1Ncmn98SKy — Jack Beyer (@thejackbeyer) August 13, 2018

NASA's Commerical Crew program partners with American aerospace companies to develop vessels capable of sending humans to space for trips to the space station and other potential low-orbit destinations. Four years ago, NASA announced it was working with SpaceX and Boeing to transport U.S. astronauts to the space station.

On Aug. 3, nine astronauts were chosen as the first crew members to embark on trips aboard the SpaceX and Boeing ships.

NASA is also plotting another trip to the moon. They've started partnering with companies to send robotic landers with scientific instruments to the moon as soon as next year.

